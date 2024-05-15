ICYMI, There’s A Petition To Remove Harrison Butker From The NFL After His Grad Speech

May is a joyous time for college students. Not only does it mark the end of the semester, it’s also a time that celebrates a major life achievement for college seniors: graduation. A college graduation ceremony is meant to be a time to reflect and dream about a hopeful and successful future for yourself. Many colleges around the U.S. have special commencement speakers to encourage and uplift students as they make this transitional phase, oftentimes giving advice that students can take with them on their future endeavors.

However, many on social media have been speaking out against one commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, and for a good reason.

Not only have Butker’s comments during his speech been shared and discussed on social media, but users have begun rallying against him by calling for his resignation from his position on the Kansas City Chiefs. So, what exactly did Butker say and does it have the internet heated? Here’s everything that went down.

What did harrison Butker say during the commencement speech?

On May 11, Butker delivered a 20-minute commencement speech to the 2024 graduates of Benedictine College. Within this speech, Butker reflected and spoke to the women in the crowd about their post-grad plans. The placekicker began to speak about the “diabolical lies” told to women and the stereotypical gender roles.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that a majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,”Butker said to the graduating class. Not only did the athlete say this outloud, but he also referenced his wife, Isabelle, and how “her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.” Um, excuse me?!

He also spoke to the crowd about embracing masculinity, calling for men to “be unapologetic in your masculinity” and to fight against “emasculation” as well.

Butker even made many comments about the LGBTQ+ community, saying that celebrating Pride Month in June is “a deadly sin” while on stage. Butker made his standpoints on topics like this very clear during his speech, sending social media into a frenzy to call out these toxic ideals.

Social media is Rallying for Butker’s resignation.

Those who watched the commencement speech live immediately began speaking up about Butker’s comments. A lot of people called out Butker for his derogatory comments, highlighting that him believing that the most fulfilling thing a woman can do is raise a family discredits all the hard work women have put in to graduate from a university. These comments make it seem like the women’s achievements were all for nothing, and many are rightfully angry about this.

Harrison Butker telling women at their COLLEGE GRADUATION that they’ve been lied to & they’ll be more fulfilled as homemakers is……. something.



The ACTUAL audacity some of yall have is truly insane. 🫠 — Laci Michele (@HookEmLacixoxo) May 14, 2024

I take back every nice thing I’ve ever said about Harrison Butker. Hope he misses all the vital kicks for the chiefs this season. This is absolutely disgusting. To say that a women’s life doesn’t start until she becomes a wife or mother in the year 2024 is INSANE and DELUSIONAL… https://t.co/ezO6jEhcof — Melissa🌻 (@Msmelissairene) May 14, 2024

Not only has the internet been calling out Butker’s comments, but there is now a petition to remove him from not only the Kansas City Chiefs but from the NFL entirely.

The Change.org petition already has over 16,000 signatures, growing more and more by the second. The petition calls for Butker’s dismissal and notes how his comments reinforce stereotypes that have been placed on women and the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s times like this where we can all understand why women choose the bear in this situation. Butker’s speech was discriminatory, sexist, and devalued all the hard work that many have put into their college education.

I really wouldn’t to be him right now.