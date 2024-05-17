Harrison Butker’s 2024 Grad Speech Wasn’t The First Time He’s Said Some Wild Sh*t

What was supposed to be a celebration for Benedictine College’s 2024 graduates turned into a hot mess of an event thanks to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. ICYMI, Butker gave the school’s commencement speech, which ultimately overshadowed the festivities due to his comments about women, the LGBTQ+ community, and more controversial topics. TBH, he turned the celebration into something more fitting for Clown College — really killing the vibe and making a lot of people upset.

During his 20-minute commencement speech, the three-time Super Bowl winner didn’t hold back. Butker criticized the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and aired his frustrations with a range of political and social issues. He also took the opportunity to express his beef with President Biden, saying, “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker also showed that he’s an equal opportunity hater but taking digs at the female graduates of Benedictine College. “For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” he said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” Um, excuse me?!

While he really stirred the pot with this 2024 commencement speech, this wasn’t the first time Butker has publicly said some out-of-pocket stuff.

As the commencement speaker for his alma mater, Georgia Tech, in 2023, Butker made similar comments to the ones heard on May 11, telling graduates to “get married and start a family.” He even criticized identity politics, stating that “freedom of speech has been replaced by a culture built on cancellations for those who disagree.”

Given how Butker has said things that aren’t sitting well with a lot of people, it’s no surprise that folks are starting to distance themselves from him. The NFL has even released a statement condemning Butker’s May 11 speech at Benedictine College.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told PEOPLE in a written statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Looks like the NFL’s not having it, and neither are we.