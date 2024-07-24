If You Don’t Know The Lore Behind “Send It To Me Rachel,” Buckle Up

You have probably heard the sound, “Show it to me please… Send it to me Rachel” on your FYP on TikTok at least once… or, TBH, probably way more than once. If you somehow haven’t been blessed with this experience yet, the sound is typically paired with a video about something that you would want to see or hear immediately, like some hot gossip, or a new season of your favorite show.

The sound has been used on more than 22,000 (and counting) TikTok videos, even some by celebrities like Lili Reinhart. It’s also gone beyond its origins as a TikTok sound to become a meme, a popular Twitter/X response, and even something people say IRL.

Although the phrase has become wildly popular, some people still don’t know the origins of it (including myself, up until I started writing this article!). I was always so confused when my friends would quote it, but I just assumed it was probably from a TV show or something like that.

But actually, “Send it to me Rachel” comes from a viral 2022 video of a mom talking to her daughter. The TikTok video was one of the many contributions to the trend of lying to your parents with shocking (fake) news about a celebrity and catching their reaction on camera.

In the original video, TikToker @cryinglawyer made a small fib about one of the biggest celebs of all — Jesus (!) — being sighted in Ohio. Her mom instantly believed her, and was on the verge of tears as she begged to see proof of this miraculous news.

“Send it to me, Rachel,” the mom says in the video, scrolling through her phone to try to see the news for herself. “Which one? Is it on TikTok?”

When the daughter says that she’s kidding, her mother wipes her eyes and replies, “Rachel, don’t do that.”

Who knew a harmless prank would become such a viral internet saying?

Thankfully, it seems the TikToker was forgiven for her prank. Now, two years later, the “send it to me Rachel” mom is still making content with her daughter, from unboxings of PR packages to dancing to a remix of the viral sound. You can even buy a Cameo video from the “send it to me Rachel” mom (*adds to cart*).

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to keep tabs on this account to see what famous quote she’s going to say next… but if you see it first, don’t forget to send it to me, Rachel!