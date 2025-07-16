Multiple outlets are buzzing about the potential details for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding. Ever since the couple announced their engagement back in December — reportedly just about a year after going public with their relationship — fans have been eager for any hints about the big day. Gomez confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post that quickly broke the internet, including close ups of her stunning marquise-shaped diamond ring, with the caption “forever begins now…” The post sent social media into a whirlwind, with fans, friends, and fellow celebrities flooding the comments in support of the couple. Since then, the couple has stayed low-key, but affectionate, sharing sweet looks into their relationship on social media and in interviews. Though they’ve both admitted they haven’t done too much wedding planning just yet, that hasn’t stopped the internet from putting together the possibilities of their special day.

While Gomez and Blanco haven’t publicly confirmed a wedding date, rumor has it the celebration could be coming up pretty soon, and possibly taking place in Montecito, California — not too far from the couple’s Beverly Hills estate. Insiders have hinted that the pair is aiming for something intimate and personal, with close friends and family in attendance. Here’s everything reports have said so far about Selena and Benny’s wedding.

Selena & Benny’s Rumored Wedding Date

Although no official date has been set by the couple, several sources suggest that Gomez and Blanco are planning a September wedding. The celebration is rumored to take place over a full weekend, complete with overnight accommodations for guests. Despite all the talk, Benny said in a July 9 interview with Jake Shane that they haven’t finalized anything, and are enjoying their engagement era.

Selena & Benny’s Rumored Wedding Attendees

With a couple as high-profile as Gomez and Blanco, fans are expecting the guest list to be star-studded. Ed Sheeran may have spilled the tea first. In a recent lie detector test with Vanity Fair, the singer said that he’s already been invited to the wedding. Alongside Ed, a source told the Daily Mail, “Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with.”

Selena & Benny’s Wedding Ceremony Details

While the plans are still under wraps, the couple has shared a few glimpses into what their big day might include. On the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast back in April, Selena and Benny confirmed one detail of their wedding menu. “The only thing I’ve said straight up as a part of the food is that I want Jake to do the challah,” Blanco said. The couple agreed that Jake Cohen, Blanco’s good friend, makes the best challah.

On the same podcast, the couple shared that one tradition they plan on skipping is the first dance. “I don’t think we’re looking to have one of those,” Gomez said, before Blanco added, “She’s shy.”

While nothing has been confirmed to be set in stone yet, it’s clear that Gomez and Blanco are taking their time and keeping things low-pressure. In his July 9 interview with Shane that was released last week, Blanco shared that both he and Selena have been super busy, which has made wedding planning a slow burn. “We got engaged, then we were, like, filming music videos for our album, then it’s holidays, then right after holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff. We’re both working on so many things, we haven’t even had time to, like, get into it,” Blanco said. He said he and Gomez plan to sit down this summer and figure out all the details.

Whether the special day happens this fall or a little further down the line, one thing’s for sure: The couple’s “I do” will be as sweet as their love story.