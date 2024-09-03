Sedona Prince’s Statement About The Liv Stabile Drama Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes

Y’all, it seems we have a new update on the Sedona Prince and Liv Stabile drama. If you’ve been keeping up with the controversy surrounding Prince, you probably know about all of the accusations that have come out about her recently. But if you haven’t, allow me to break it down.

On Aug. 13, Prince was the center of a 10-part TikTok series posted by Liv Stabile (her ex), where she was accused of being physically and verbally abusive during their relationship. (Her Campus previously reached out to Prince’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) After the series went viral, a petition was created to remove her from the Texas Christian University women’s basketball team. The petition has since garnered over 187,000 signatures.

Two days after the initial TikTok series was posted, Prince released a statement on her Instagram Story on Aug. 15. “I am deeply saddened, disappointed, and heartbroken in what has transpired in the past couple of days,” Prince wrote. “The amount of hate, bullying and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible and disturbing.”

She added, “There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar, with opinions and verbal attacks on stories with false narratives and inaccurate information that do not give honesty and with transparency.” Prince concluded her statement by writing, “This will be the only time I will comment on this situation. I will let my legal counsel take it from here.”

But it turns out, this wouldn’t be the only time Prince publicly addressed the controversy. On Aug. 31, Prince uploaded a video to TikTok responding to the drama. She began the video by stating that she wanted to “hold herself accountable to the internet.” Prince went on to say that she’s not the person she’s being made out to be. “I have never abused anybody in my life. That’s not who I am. That’s not what I do. That’s not what I stand for,” she said in the two-minute video. “I’ve never abused anyone emotionally, physically, mentally, [or] verbally.”

Prince then apologized to her former partners for not being the best girlfriend. “I wanted to give my all. I wanted to be the best partner I could be, I just didn’t have the right tools at the time and I wasn’t that complete person I thought I was,” she said. “To my ex girlfriends, I’m genuinely sorry.”

Immediately after Prince uploaded the video, her comments became flooded with responses from people claiming her statement was scripted. “Did ChatGPT write this?” one person asked. “I wonder how many times you recited this,” someone else commented. Meanwhile, others called out Prince for not fully apologizing for her alleged actions. “How did she say so much but nothing at the same time,” another person wrote. “Will part 2 have the apology?” someone else asked.

But the discourse didn’t stop there. Both of Prince’s ex-girlfriends, Stabile and Rylee LeGlue, have since shared their respective responses to Prince’s apology. Rylee’s TikTok video included a clip of Prince saying, “I have never abused anybody in my life,” before showing apparent screenshots of text messages between the two. Her Campus reached out to Prince’s team for comment on LeGlue’s post, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Stabile’s video was longer and focused more on her accusing Prince of failing to apologize and not being self-aware of how she was abusive to her throughout their relationship.

“What kind of apology is that? Taking accountability and justifying your actions in the same video is not an apology,” she said. Her Campus reached out to Prince’s team for comment on Stabile’s post, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

@livvvy.louu you’re hearing but you’re not listening is what you meant ♬ original sound – via

“I have you literally taking accountability on text message,” Stabile continued. “I don’t believe in sending death threats to a person, but I also don’t believe in gaslighting somebody into thinking that what happened didn’t happen.”

Stabile then called out Prince for not taking accountability for her actions, despite saying she did in her video. “Not only do I deserve an apology, Alyssa deserves one, Rylee deserves one … You didn’t take accountability for anything,” Stabile said. “An apology is not making excuses for your actions in the same video… I would have rather you stayed quiet than come forward with this bullsh*t excuse of an apology.”