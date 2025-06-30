All Of The ‘Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Husbands To Follow Ahead Of The Reunion

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has quickly become a staple on many people’s Hulu home screens. The show’s second season, following the stars of MomTok and their husbands throughout their pregnancies, relationships, and tons of drama, is filled with shock — and all the things we loved about Season 1. But sometimes it can be hard to keep up with all of the people and drama the show jam-packs into its episodes.

The second season’s reunion is airing July 1 on Hulu, and it’s sure to be filled with even more drama and revelation. And, even though the show is definitely more about the wives — hence the name — the husbands of SLOMW certainly dish up some drama of their own. Of course, not everyone on the show is wifed up. Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter are living their best single lives. (Though there’s plenty of drama to catch up on with their exes, including Dakota Mortensen and Chase McWhorter.) So, if you don’t want to be confused while watching the reunion, this round-up of all the Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ husbands will definitely clear up any confusion you may be having before the show’s reunion episode.