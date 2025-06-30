All Of The ‘Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Husbands To Follow Ahead Of The Reunion

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has quickly become a staple on many people’s Hulu home screens. The show’s second season, following the stars of MomTok and their husbands throughout their pregnancies, relationships, and tons of drama, is filled with shock — and all the things we loved about Season 1. But sometimes it can be hard to keep up with all of the people and drama the show jam-packs into its episodes.
The second season’s reunion is airing July 1 on Hulu, and it’s sure to be filled with even more drama and revelation. And, even though the show is definitely more about the wives — hence the name — the husbands of SLOMW certainly dish up some drama of their own. Of course, not everyone on the show is wifed up. Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter are living their best single lives. (Though there’s plenty of drama to catch up on with their exes, including Dakota Mortensen and Chase McWhorter.) So, if you don’t want to be confused while watching the reunion, this round-up of all the Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ husbands will definitely clear up any confusion you may be having before the show’s reunion episode.
- Jen Affleck: Zac Affleck
-
Jen and Zac have certainly had their fair share of drama over the show’s two seasons, but beyond their relationship, Zac graduated from BYU and, before the show, was attending medical school. (You’ll have to watch the show’s two seasons to figure out what happened there.)
- Demi Engemann: Bret Engemann
-
With a 16-year age gap, Demi and Bret are unconventional and loving it. Bret is nothing if not full of lore. From his connection to two other reality shows to his stint playing in the NFL, there is lots to learn about him.
- Whitney Leavitt: Conner Leavitt
-
These two have faced their fair share of struggles on the show, with Conner being candid about his porn addiction. Beyond the show, Conner works at a hedge fund and often makes (iconic) cameos in Whitney’s TikToks.
- Mikayla Matthews: Jace Terry
-
Jace made more waves in Season 2 of SLOMW, after staying quite private in the show’s first season. The pair met when Mikayla was just 15 and, according to Mikayla’s Instagram Stories, Jace was fired from his job after the first season’s premiere.
- Mayci Neeley: Jacob Neeley
-
This pair has been married for five years, and their relationship appears as strong as ever. After the passing of the father of Mayci’s first child, she says Jacob helped heal her from the depression and loneliness she felt.
- Jessi Ngatikaura: Jordan Ngatikaura
-
This pair is currently in a bit of hot water, as Jessi was alleged to have had an affair with Marciano Brunette, a cast member of Vanderpump Villa, in Season 2 of SLOMW. (She has denied those rumors.) Beyond this current drama though, the pair has been married for five years. Jordan is a manager at Rise Energy, a solar energy company in Utah.