The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned for Season 2 on May 15, somehow with even more drama than the initial series premiere. This season dives into heated controversy over cast salaries, and who’s actually entitled earning the most. And while the members of MomTok romanticize their lives on the app with dance videos and aspirational clips about marriage and motherhood, the ladies often bump heads when attempting to keep their sisterhood intact. While Season 2 continues to follow the lives and drama of the TikTok-famous moms, one controversial topic stood out: How much does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast make?

The cast has been receiving their coin, thanks to the reality show as well as brand deals and sponsorships. To start, according to reports, the cast members reportedly make somewhere between $1,000 to $10,000 per episode of the Hulu reality show. Hulu hasn’t publicly disclosed the cast salaries.

On top of that, the women make a lot of their money through brand deals. Mikayla even started the season by letting viewers know, “The brand deals have been way up. My husband, his entire yearly salary is how much I make on one brand deal.”

Whitney also let fans in on the details of how much money the women make in August 2024. She told E! News, “It’s hard because each year is different. You could get a really big brand deal like, ‘Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,’ and then next year you don’t get it at all. It varies drastically.”

In the interview with E! News, Mayci also revealed that she and Whitney received a deal one year that was $75,000. While they didn’t reveal the details of the deal, Mayci explained, “Each industry varies. Some pay more than the others.”

In the most recent season, Jessi Ngatikaura revived the infamous truth box to clear rumors about the MomTok community. Someone asked, “Are you worried Demi was willing to take a bigger contract even if it meant you would be dropped from the show?”

As this question fueled a bigger conversation about the finances of the cast members, Jessi explained in a confessional that she and Demi had a falling out a few months prior to filming for Season 2 over money disagreements.

According to Demi, “Jessi sits on an empire of [her] hair business and does really well financially, so it felt a little selfish to me.”

As we’ve seen the controversial topic about money unfold in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it seems like contract negotiations for Season 2 was the root of a lot of that drama.

Some of the women had strong sentiments about who should get paid more within the cast. Taylor chimed in by saying, “If anyone has the right to get paid the most, it’s me, and I’ve never asked for that, ever.”



As the drama around dollars continues to unfold, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives proves that behind the famous TikToks and picture-perfect posts lies a sisterhood constantly tested by fame, finances, and fierce ambition.