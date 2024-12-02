Is it just me, or are the girlies from MomTok always fighting? There’s been a lot of drama stemming from the moms of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives over the last few weeks and I can’t look away. A few months after the first season aired in September 2024, the internet witnessed tension between Taylor Frankie Paul and, well, everybody else involved with MomTok. From Paul’s shady comments about her co-stars not acknowledging her presence at the 2024 CMAs to her engaging in a conflict with fellow Mormon mom Makenna Gibbons, a lot of fighting has been going on between the influencers since the first season wrapped. And it hasn’t stopped there — drama never dies in the reality television world.

On Nov. 28, TSLOMW’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the cast in pajamas with the caption, “Wishing everyone a very happy Thanksgiving from our fam to yours.” But it was the comment section that caught everyone’s attention. Some cast members took to the comments to reminisce about how much better the dynamic between the women was a few months ago compared to now. Layla Taylor wrote, “Aw when all still liked each other,” while Demi Engemann commented, “Before we REALLY got to know each other.” Jessi Ngatikaura threw in her two cents by commenting, “Back when times were simple.” Her Campus reached out to Taylor, Engemann, and Ngatikaura for statements on their comments, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The ladies’ comments appeared to hint at the drama that’s been happening amongst MomTok, which Paul seemingly confirmed when she commented, “Girls still going off. I’m just thankful for this opportunity. @secretlivesofmormonwives @hulu @jeffjenkinsproductions thank you.” Her Campus reached out to Taylor, Engemann, and Ngatikaura’s teams for statements on Paul’s comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you thought that was the latest news in this saga, you might want to think again. Over the past week, Paul has uploaded videos to her TikTok which have shown her seemingly dissing her TSLOMW co-stars. In one video, she’s seen with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles using the “watch your mouth” audio, which seemed to point to the infamous Fruity Pebbles Gate on TSLOMW. The caption of the video reads, “If you can dish it, hopefully you can take it.” For those who aren’t familiar, Fruity Pebbles Gate served as a running gag during the first season of TSLOMW, after Engemann told Whitney Leavitt about her sex life with her husband, Bret, which involved — you guessed it — Fruity Pebbles.

In another video, Paul used audio from D12’s song “My Band” along with the caption, “I’ll probably get kicked out of momtok for this, ’cause I’m not kissing anyone’s feet.”

I don’t know when this ongoing drama with MomTok will die down, but from the looks of it, probably not any time soon.