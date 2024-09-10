Wondering If A ’Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Reunion Will Happen? You’re Not Alone

If you haven’t watched Hulu’s The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, you’re seriously missing out. The show premiered on Sept. 6 and follows eight MomTok influencers and Mormon moms who rose to fame on TikTok, thanks to their viral dances and lip sync videos. In 2022, the group made headlines when Taylor Frankie Paul revealed on TikTok Live that she and her now ex-husband, Tate Paul, were involved in a “soft swinging scandal” with some of the other MomTok influencers.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives explores the aftermath of the scandal while following Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, and Layla Taylor as they navigate the strict traditional roles of the Mormon church, friendships, and deal with Real Housewives-level drama. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives follow. From Fruity Pebbles Gate to the Chippendales fiasco, Season 1 kept viewers entertained, but fans are hungry for more — especially after Episode 8’s cliffhanger, which saw Taylor and her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen seemingly reconciling, Jennifer and her husband Zac moving to NYC, and Whitney deciding to leave the MomTok group following the drama surrounding Mayci’s influencer event.

With so much that happened in Season 1, fans are curious to know if the MomTok influencers will appear on a reunion episode to hash out everything that went down. Here’s what we know so far.

Will there be a Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives reunion episode?

So far, Hulu hasn’t announced whether or not The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives will have a reunion episode. The first season was expected to span only eight episodes, so it doesn’t seem likely that fans will be getting the reunion they’re hoping for. Her Campus reached out to Hulu for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, given how many people are talking about the show online and the popularity of the cast, a reunion episode could happen if Hulu renews the show for Season 2.

If The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives does return for Season 2, there’s no telling if it will focus on the same eight women who starred in Season 1, given Whitney’s departure from the friend group and Jen’s move to NYC.

Whitney even told the New York Post that she’s unsure if she’ll rejoin the show for a potential Season 2. “I want to wait to see what was really said, what was really done,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to make that decision when I have no idea.”

Unfortunately, for those who watched all of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, there are no new episodes coming anytime soon. But fingers crossed Hulu renews the show for Season 2, and also drops a reunion episode!