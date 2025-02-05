Saquon Barkley & Anna Congdon Are Engaged & Their Relationship Timeline Is So Sweet

I don’t know about you, but news of Saquon Barkley & Anna Congdon’s engagement has been all over my FYP. Barkley, a running back for the Philadelphia Eagles who are heading to the Super Bowl LIX, has been in a relationship with Congdon since 2016. Over the year, the pair’s relationship has been so sweet to watch. From starting a family together to Congdon cheering Barley on during games, there’s nothing more heartwarming than to see a celeb couple doing life together.

Barkley even gushed about Congdon when he revealed their engagement to PEOPLE on Feb. 2. “I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her,” he said. “She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there’s a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better.”

He continued, “And it’s a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children that we were raised it and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they’re over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.”

I love cheering the pair on and am definitely rooting for Barkley in the upcoming Super Bowl. But until then, here’s a look at his relationship with Congdon!

2016

In 2016 the pair met at Penn State University when she was a freshman and he was a sophomore. They began dating that same year. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in December 2016, marking the start of their romance.

2017-2018

They continued to post each other all throughout college with Congdon sharing a sweet moment of the couple during Barkley’s birthday. Congdon captioned the photo, “happy 20th to my two-six💙.”

From there, the pair’s relationship blossomed. In 2018, Barkley and Congdon welcomed their first child, Jada Clare Barkley. In addition to having their first child, Barkley left Penn State early to be the second overall draft pick in 2018.

2022

Jumping forward to 2022, Congdon supported Barkley when he went back to finish his degree from Penn State. In a May 2022 interview with the NY Giants, Barkley said his kids inspired him to go back to school. “I want my kids to be goal setters and whatever they want to accomplish, they can do it if they put their mind to it,” he said.

In September 2022, the pair welcomed their second child, Saquon Jr or “S.J.” for short. The proud dad gushed over his son and their family that same interview with the Giants.

“Beautiful baby,” Barkley said. “He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously, an amazing mom. We’ve got a beautiful little family.”

2025

Now, Barkley is heading to the Super Bowl after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship on Jan. 26. In a beautiful family photo shared on Instagram, Congdon wrote, “If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would…”

This would not be the only thing they celebrated because a few days later, Barkley confirmed that he and Congdon were engaged.

I’m so here for this couple’s love story and I’m cheering them on for both the big game and for their marriage ahead! I can’t wait to see what’s in store for their future together!