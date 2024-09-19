There’s more influencer drama happening online, and this time, it’s between TikToker Samyra and comedian Tacarra Williams. Samyra is a content creator who is best known for advocating for plus-size inclusivity. Tacarra Williams, aka Tacarra, is a comedian who also hosts Totally Funny Kids on The CW.

It all began when Tacarra commented under one of Samyra’s Instagram posts, seemingly addressing to the influencer calling out stores for keeping their plus sizes in the back of the rather than the front. “GURL THEY HAVE THE PLUS SIZE GODDAM… What else you want them to do? And I’m asking a serious question,” Tacarra wrote. “What exactly is your expectation when you walk into a Walmart or Target and they do accommodate your size? Where do you expect them to have plus-size clothing in the store?” Her Campus reached out to Samyra’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The comedian also made videos voicing her opinions about Samyra and what the influencer stands for. “The issue at hand is that you feel like stores should practice plus size inclusivity, which I completely agree with. If you advertise that you sell a certain size, you should have it the store for us to try on. But that’s 10% of the problem. 90% of the problem is that you lack discipline to get down to a smaller size,” Tacarra said in the video, which Samyra stitched on TikTok on Sept. 14. Tacarra continued, “90% of the problem is that you don’t have to be a 3X. That’s a choice.” In her stitch of Tacarra’s video, Samyra wrote in the caption, “The comfort and conviction with which she made this video demonstrates how severe anti fatness really is — and if she, herself, as a fat person is saying this — imagine what the stakeholders and leaders of these brands are saying and thinking behind closed doors.”

On Sept. 16, Samyra stitched another video of Tacarra ranting. “I don’t know what’s going on that girl’s page and why she is still dragging the situation. But, you gotta let it go honey. Nothing that I said about you is a lie,” Tacarra said in the stitched video. “If the stores are not gonna their policies to make you feel more comfortable when you shop in their stores, then you make yourself more comfortable when you shop in their store.” While the rant played, Samyra walked on beach happily smiling and making funny faces.

In another TikTok posted on Sept. 17, Samyra stitched a video of Tacarra claiming she’s not fatphobic and that she’s simply defending her integrity. While Tacarra’s video played, Samyra didn’t pay attention as she read a book.

Of course, the internet didn’t waste time reacting to this drama, with some people loving how unbothered Samyra’s been throughout all of this.

@diaryofabbw21 #taccara you are telling another woman to confront to society’s straight size strandards when Samyra is holding these companies accountable to comsumers with the average size from 14-18 and beyond. If these companies want to sell their plus size clothes then they need to make so to sell. We are sick of frumpy clothes and we want to be cute too. Saying to lose weight just to be cute is fatphobic and you are projecting sis! #diaryofabbw #taccara #samyra ♬ BIG BACK BREAKDOWN – Samyra

It looks like both sides of this drama are standing firm, so only time will tell if this beef gets squashed.