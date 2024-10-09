7 Tips To Safely Ride Out A Hurricane In College

Hurricane season can be a stressful time if you go to college where they’re common, especially if you didn’t grow up in an area where this type of natural disaster was a threat. And, to be totally honest, even if your school isn’t located in a place that commonly has hurricanes, with climate change potentially causing hurricanes to get worse and more frequent over time due, knowing what to do in a disaster situation is really important, regardless of where you’re living.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news cycle in the past couple weeks, you’ve likely heard about Hurricane Milton, which became one of the country’s strongest storms in history, mere days after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the southeastern United States. Whether you decided to shelter in place during these storms, or are just looking for information to prepare for future hurricanes, you’re doing the right thing by getting informed — that’s the first step to ensure your safety.

Hurricanes are dangerous, and they’re not something any of us should take lightly. If you’re staying put on your college campus during one — either because you were not ordered to evacuate, or you have no means to leave — there are some crucial things you can do to get through it as best as possible. Here are some tips to get you started.

Follow Your School’s Protocols

First and foremost, make sure you are keeping up to date with what your university protocols are in case of hurricanes and other natural disasters. That way, you already know what to do before anything happens. Most schools will have plans for both evacuation and sheltering in place on their websites, but if you can’t easily find that information, you should absolutely ask your RA or student life coordinator. If there is an option to sign up for text or email alerts from your school, take advantage of it; that way, you can stay updated on the latest news and developments if things change during the storm. Remember: Your school officials will prioritize your safety, so be sure to follow their guidelines.

Stock Up On Supplies

Keeping a supply stash and emergency kit is a great way to keep yourself safe, especially if you need to evacuate without warning, or are sheltering and unable to leave your dorm room for an extended period of time. Some schools will provide you with a list of things to keep on hand, which will include items like water, flashlights, batteries, medicine, non-perishable food, and first aid supplies. The American Red Cross recommends three days’ worth of supplies in an evacuation scenario, and three weeks’ worth of supplies if you are sheltering in place. When it comes to important documents, keep them securely backed up online, with physical copies stored in sealed waterproof bags, ideally in a high-up place in case of flooding. In case you lose power, it’s also good to have a backup battery charger for your phone. Remember, it’s always better to be over-prepared than under-prepared.

Stay Alert

It’s common during hurricane warnings or watches for schools to cancels classes. This, combined with a bunch of people stuck inside a dorm building, may lead to students thinking they have a great opportunity to have “hurricane parties,” in which a bunch of people get together in one place to hunker down and have some fun. This can actually be a great way to stay safe while also taking your mind off of the situation with friends — but don’t let it get out of hand. During a hurricane, it’s important to have your wits about you in the event things change or get worse, so avoid having too much fun — especially if there’s alcohol involved.

Know The Safest Places To Hunker Down

For high winds, try to stay in a windowless room at the lowest point in the house. In the event of flooding, move to higher ground as quickly as possible. Always stay away from glass windows and doors. It’s also important that you don’t try to swim or drive during hurricane flooding — so if you do choose to shelter in place, you need to stay in place until officials have given the all-clear to start moving about again.

Have An Evacuation Plan

There is a lot of uncertainty around hurricanes, so even if you choose to shelter in place, things may change at the last minute and you may still be required to evacuate. For this reason, it’s always good to have an evacuation plan, just in case you need it. If you are evacuating a residential building, make sure you know the protocols your school expects you to follow. Unplugging lamps, hair tools, fridges, and other electronics are all good practices. Be sure to bring any important documents with you — but only take what you absolutely need. If you have any items that may be damaged by water but you can’t bring them with you, take them off the floor, and store them somewhere higher like a shelf, bed, or a desk.

Maintain Safe Habits In The Aftermath

Even when the storm is over, it’s still important to keep staying safe. Always wait to hear from officials before returning home after an evacuation. If you’re already back at your dorm, be very careful when handling flood water, since it can harbor bacteria and chemicals. Your school will likely share clean-up and recovery plans with you in the aftermath of the storm, so be sure to look out for those updates.

Take Care Of Yourself

In a disaster event like a hurricane, it can be easy to get caught up in the stress, and not take care of your mental health properly in the aftermath. Don’t push yourself too hard mentally — or physically — and try your best to keep up with healthy sleep and eating habits. If you are struggling after a hurricane, always reach out to loved ones and a professional for help if you can.