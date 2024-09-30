Since Sept. 25, live updates continue to pour out from news stations and social media platforms about Hurricane Helene, a Category Four natural disaster that brought floods, tornadoes, and storms to the Southeast. According to a CNN news report, approximately 119 people have been found dead across six states, and millions are left stranded without power and currently no safe way to evacuate out of their destroyed neighborhoods. News coming from affected areas report that the death toll may continue to rise as emergency aid finds ways to reach communities that have been disconnected physically due to flooding and a loss of internet usage.

Several states, in particular the Carolinas, are facing struggles with getting emergency services and supplies to towns due to road and infrastructure damages. With no end in sight, residents in areas from the Gulf of Mexico to Tennessee are facing unknown circumstances with minimal access to food, emergency items, and evacuation help. Government offices and emergency organizations have been responding quickly to Hurricane Helene, collecting supplies and attempting to get to affected areas in order to provide relief services. While they are doing as much as they can, these organizations need help from others to ensure that they have enough aid to go around. If you’re wondering how you can help out those affected, here are some ways, both online and in-person:

Send Money

There is a massive effort underway to get help to the people of western North Carolina including state and federal relief but we know there will be additional needs. If you would like to donate to the NC Disaster Relief Fund, visit https://t.co/yjrg796nrJ. pic.twitter.com/CC7BI6s4CD — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 29, 2024

Donating money is one of the most immediate and most impactful ways to support victims of Hurricane Helene. Giving money to humanitarian organizations such as Save the Children, Salvation Army, and the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters are great places to donate as they are actively working in the Southeast right now. North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund is one of the most important ones to donate to right now as North Carolina is one of the states most affected by Hurricane Helene. Also, one of the most recognized humanitarian organizations in the world, American Red Cross currently has a donation page set up where people can give money to fund and expand its services for Hurricane Helene relief.

Volunteer

If you are interested in and are able to, volunteering to help out humanitarian organizations is another way to contribute. Operation Airdrop is currently recruiting volunteers to help organize and pack supplies to deliver to affected communities. The National Voluntary Organizations in Active Disasters is also taking volunteers as well. Don’t forget to check your local Red Cross center to see if there is a need volunteers for blood drives or other services.

Donate Blood

Hurricane #Helene has canceled many blood drives in the Southeast, but you can still be a hero! 🩸 Donate blood to keep our nation's supply strong. Find a local drive today at https://t.co/beuiyCQ5UP. Let's ensure no one goes without. ❤️ #GiveBlood #HeleneRelief #CommunitySupport pic.twitter.com/I2Jw8VjLZg — The American Red Cross of Nevada (@RedCrossNevada) September 29, 2024

Many are currently dealing with medical issues or need medical attention due to Hurricane Helene. One of the best ways to help out someone facing any sort of medical crisis is to donate blood. Don’t know how? The American Red Cross has a page dedicated to finding a blood drive clinic near you — simply put in your zip code, find the nearest hospital, and make an appointment. Remember that you must be in good health, be at least 16 years old, and weigh at least 110 pounds to donate blood.

Donate Supplies

Organizations like Operation Airdrop are also accepting donated supplies like non-perishable foods, hydration packs, toiletries, and feminine hygiene products. A full list can be found on its website.

Share Information

Spreading awareness is always important. It’s hard to keep up with the latest bits of information as more and more continues to come out about Hurricane Helene, so if the most you’re able to do is share news, tips, and updates online, that’s still a huge help for many. The most important things you can share for those affected are numbers to helplines and websites of organizations that are supplying emergency items and where to get them. Another important piece of information to share online is the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s statement urging people affected by the storm to text the local 211 lines — a line to request help from local community services such as food and housing — instead of calling, as calling ties up the lines that need to stay open for emergencies.

Beyond this, be sure to check online platforms such as American Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations for the latest updates that you can share on Instagram, TikTok, in group chats, and more.