On April 6, Sabrina Carpenter released her music video for “House Tour” — and in true Carpenter fashion, it’s campy, fun, and totally iconic. Not only does Carpenter star alongside fellow it girls Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley, but the three divas go on a literal heist and end up stealing a Grammy. And fans are losing it over the meaning.

At this point, we all know that if Carpenter is releasing a music video, it’s going to include two things above all else: 1) a man dying and 2) hilarious and iconic references that will have fans going wild. In the “House Tour” music video, it’s safe to say that Carpenter delivered that, plus a whole lot more.

In the video, Carpenter, Cline, and Qualley break into a massive mansion under the guise of Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew, a fake house-cleaning business. (TBH, I wish it were actually real.) Throughout the video, the three icons run around the house in adorable outfits before stealing clothes, money, a car, a puppy, and even a Grammy award. Oh, and after they drive away from the mansion, Carpenter ends up hitting a random man with her car — a motif she’s included in all of her music videos since “Feather” in 2023.

Aside from small details like the blood on Carpenter’s shoes (which is in reference to her last video, “Tears,” in which she stabs a man in the chest with the heel of her white stilettos), fans instantly recognized another reference: Carpenter stealing a Grammy from a shelf.

Why did Sabrina Carpenter steal the Grammy in the “House Tour” Music Video?

Before the police come to bust Cline, Qualley, and Carpenter at the end of the music video, the “Manchild” singer grabs a Grammy award from the shelf before fleeing the scene. Instantly, fans came to the internet to say that the scene is a reference to the 2026 Grammy Awards, when Carpenter left the night without an award, despite earning six nominations — including Album Of The Year for Man’s Best Friend.

OKAY I HAD TO COLLECT MY THOUGHTS!!!! HOUSE TOUR MV ICONIC!!! Her snatching the Grammy of the side!!! AND A MONA LISA REFERENCE!!!! ABSOLUTE SLAY FROM THE PRETTY GIRL AVENUE CLEAN UP CREW!!! — AIMEE 🐾 (@sabbyissingular) April 6, 2026

Sabrina stealing her rightfully deserved grammy for mbf in the house tour mv!! As she should she deserved that !! #HouseTourMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/g8toZAMPhw — ❤️‍🔥 (@tayshoneyx) April 6, 2026

the house tour mv is just sabrina carpenter committing pretty girl crimes for 3 minutes straight and NOT HER STEALING BACK HER GRAMMY😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/9jzu4ipEsy — dindra (@notdi4ndra) April 6, 2026

Sabrina stealing back her grammy in the house tour vidéo ☠️☠️☠️💅🏻 — ju 🪩 (@midnightshearts) April 6, 2026

sabrina taking back her grammy in the house tour music video iktr bc she was ROBBED this past grammys — ramón. (@fagbitch2OO6) April 6, 2026

Sabrina steals a Grammy in the House Tour mv. She takes home the Grammy she should have been given for Manchild!!!!!!! #HouseTourmusicvideo — ann ; leah mccartney's princess (@leqhdebut) April 6, 2026

SABRINA THE GRAMMY SHADE ON HOUSE TOUR??? — ddeonu (@biscuitete) April 6, 2026

Of course, when it comes to Carpenter, it’s all in good fun. Though, I know I’m not the only one hoping for a new Carpenter project ASAP, so she has another chance to take home a Grammy Award next season. But, if that’s not in the cards, then maybe we’ll just have to see her steal another Grammy in the next video. Do I sense a new motif, or…?