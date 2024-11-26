Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Madelyn Cline No Longer Follows Rudy Pankow On IG & Fans Think They Know Why

Makalah Wright

So, there’s still a lot of drama happening in the Outer Banks universe. In case you need a refresher, part two of the show’s fourth season, which premiered Nov. 7, left fans questioning the friendship between Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey, who many believed used body doubles for their romantic scenes. Her Campus reached out to Pankow and Bailey’s teams for comment on this fan claim but didn’t hear back. Not only that, but their respective partners, Elaine Siemek and Mariah Linney, have reportedly been against the actor’s on-screen relationship, which apparently caused some friction between the two couples. Her Campus reached out to Pankow and Bailey’s teams for comment on this rumor, but did not hear back. The drama continued to fuel when Pankow’s ex and Bailey’s friend, Teo Marcella, hinted on TikTok that he cheated on her with Siemek. Her Campus reached out to Pankow’s team for comment on Marcella’s claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication. While this whole situation has been pretty messy, things just got a whole lot messier because a fellow Outer Banks star has apparently unfollowed Pankow on Instagram. 

On Nov. 24, it was reported that Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah on OBX, unfollowed Pankow and his girlfriend on IG. Her Campus reached out to Cline and Pankow’s teams for comment on her unfollowing him, but did not hear back by the time of publication. So far, there’s no indication as to why Cline unfollowed these two — but fans have a theory.

Madelyn Cline is adding fuel to the fire with this unfollow 👀 #outerbanks #obx #rudypankow #elaine #madisonbailey

During Siemek’s birthday on Nov. 21, she went on a trip with Kate McDuffie, who used to be friends with Cline, according to Twitter. Surprisingly enough, Cline also unfollowed McDuffie around the same time she unfollowed Pankow and Siemek. So, the situation still raises questions as to how Pankow plays a role in the falling out between Cline and McDuffie. 

The drama in OBX is already bad enough given the tension between Pankow and Bailey. Now that Cline’s no longer following Pankow on IG, it raises questions about Pankow’s behind-the-scenes relationships with the Outer Banks cast. 

Since news of Cline unfollowing Pankow started circulating online, fans have taken to X/ Twitter to voice their opinions on the situation.

Let’s hope this cast drama is resolved before the final season of OBX.

