A Recap on the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

If you missed music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday, from a scandalous start to a long-awaited win, here is everything you missed out on!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Bold Entrance

The chaos of the Grammys red carpet came to a standstill when Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori arrived wearing matching black outfits. After the two had a brief conversation on the carpet, Censori turned around and slowly removed her black, fur coat to reveal a mesh dress with nothing to the imagination. It was rumored that the couple were escorted out of the event due to this, but that is unconfirmed.

Despite some confusion about why the rapper was at the awards show in the first place, West was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for “Carnival”.

Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal Wins Big

The self-proclaimed don and rapper Doechii became a first-time Grammy winner with the acclaimed album Alligator Bites Never Heal winning Best Rap Album. That also makes Doechii the third woman to win the award, as shown by presenter and previous winner Cardi B’s excitement. In an emotional speech, Doechii encouraged Black women to follow their dreams.

“I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible,” she said.

Chappell Roan Fights For Up and Coming Artists

After winning Best New Artist, the “Pink Pony Club” singer took the opportunity to boldly call out record labels for their treatment of new artists.

Reading from a satin diary matching her princess-like outfit, she said:

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists…Labels, we got you–but do you got us?”

Roan also took the time to express her support for the transgender community on the red carpet, in response to the Trump administration’s choice to only acknowledge two genders.

“I would not be here without trans girls,” the drag artist said to GLAAD. “So just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you, and I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”

Shakira Dedicates Her Win To Her Sons And The Immigrant Community

Dressed in an orange and black gown accessorized by her natural hair, Colombian-born artist Shakira dedicated her Best Latin Album award to her sons and immigrants in the United States.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you,” she said. She also added that working mothers are “the true she-wolves”.

The Weeknd Returns To The Grammys

After a tumultuous relationship with the Recording Academy, The Weeknd made his return to the Grammys stage. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. introduced the singer by promoting the changes the Academy has made in terms of diversity since 2020, such as launching initiatives like the Black Music Collective, Women in the Mix, and Academy Proud. 40% of the Recording Academy voters are people of color and 66% of members are new.

In a performance with flashing blue and red lights, The Weeknd ended his Grammys boycott with songs “Cry For Me” and “Timeless.”

Beyonce Wins Album Of The Year

As the most decorated artist of all time, Beyonce finally won Album of the Year with “Cowboy Carter”, a long-awaited moment in pop culture. This was a true tearjerker moment for artists and fans alike, with Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish seen in tears as Beyonce accepted the award.