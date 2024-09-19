Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Everything We Know So Far About Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense Christmas’ Special

Leia Mendoza

It may be September, but we’re already in the holiday mood over Sabrina Carpenter’s new announcement. After releasing 2024’s song of the summer “Espresso” and dropping her Short N’ Sweet album on Aug. 23, Carpenter has been at the top of her game. It’s been a summer of her hit songs playing constantly on our radios and playlists, and it’s safe to say that everyone has fallen in love with Carpenter’s breezy summer style. However, the singer is ready to take on another season she’s known for with an upcoming special that’s sure to bring fans so much cheer.

On Sept. 19, Netflix and Carpenter announced that they have a holiday variety special coming called A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. Here’s everything we know so far about Carpenter’s holiday special.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will be released on Dec. 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT. The holiday special will premiere on Netflix and fans will get a chance to sing along to Carpenter’s holiday hits. 

Upon announcing Carpenter’s holiday special, Netflix teased that the special will showcase the singer performing songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and covers of well-known Christmas hits. The special will also have “comedic cameos” and “unexpected duets” that will get fans into the holiday spirit. Knowing Carpenter’s sense of humor, it’s likely fans are in for a good time.

In her Instagram post announcing the special, Carpenter expressed her excitement about releasing her own version of a holiday special. “The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show—infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

As of this writing, we don’t know what songs Carpenter will be performing during the holiday special, but one can imagine that she will not only be singing songs off of Fruitcake, but maybe some holiday faves like Last Christmas and Santa Baby. Netflix teased that Carpenter will be singing “chart-topping holiday covers” and will be inviting “guest-performing artists” in the special, so it sounds like fans are definitely in for a holiday treat!

I definitely did not expect Carpenter to be releasing a holiday special, but what can I say? The holidays are full of surprises, and Carpenter definitely gave fans the surprise of the year!

