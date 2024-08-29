Caption Your Next Photo Dump With These Lyrics From ‘Short N’ Sweet’

If Sabrina Carpenter’s bops like “Please Please Please” and “Espresso” didn’t already fuel your Insta caption arsenal, her new album Short N’ Sweet is about to be your go-to for all the inspo you need. On Aug. 23, the singer released her album, Short ’ Sweet, offering fans a silly, yet cheeky feel. And while I can’t stop listening to the fun beats and catchy melodies, I can’t ignore that some of the lyrics on Short N’ Sweet are perfect for Instagram captions.

Not only are fans taking a liking to her songs like “Taste,” “Juno,” and “Good Graces,” but these bops include some super cute lyrics that can be used for all of your summer IG photo dumps. Whether you’re snapping cute pics at the beach, on a picnic, or surrounded by lush greenery, these lyrics will perfectly vibe with any Instagram aesthetic, all while keeping it short n’ sweet. (See what I did there?)

Can’t think of an IG caption? Well, look no further. Short n’ Sweet features a mix of upbeat and somber lyrics that are both post-worthy and relatable. So, once you’re done curating your end-of-summer, or back-to-school, photo dumps, come back and choose one of these Short N’ Sweet lyrics to use as an Instagram caption. (And thank me later!)

Lyrics From “Taste”:

“Oh, I leave quite an impression.”

“Guеss who he learned that from?”

“You can have him if you like.”

“Just know you’ll taste me too.”

“You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you.”

Lyrics From “Please Please Please”:

“I know I have good taste.”

“Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another.”

“Don’t embarrass me, motherf*cker.”

“Don’t prove I’m right.”

“Please please please.”

Lyrics From “Good graces”:

“You should stay in my good graces.”

“When I love you, I’m sweet like an angel.”

“I won’t give a f*ck about you.”

“You do somethin’ sus, kiss my cute ass bye.”

“Boy, it’s not that complicated.”

Lyrics From “Sharpest Tool”:

“We were goin’ right, then you took a left.”

“We never talk about it.”

“All the silence is just your strategy.”

Lyrics From “Coincidence”:

“What a coincidence.”

“You’ve lost all your common sense.”

“Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?”

Lyrics From “Bed Chem”:

“I bed we’d have really good bed chem.”

“I’m obsessed.”

“Where art thou? Why not uponeth me?”

“And I bet it’s even better than in my head.”

“Said you’re not in my timezone, but you wanna be.”

Lyrics from “Espresso”:

“That’s that me, espresso.”

“My give-a-f*cks are on vacation.”

“Walked in a dream-came-trued it for ya.”

“My honeybee, come and get this pollen.”

“Is it that sweet? I guess so.”

Lyrics from “Dumb & Poetic”:

“Dumb and poetic.”

“Just ’cause you leave like one doesn’t make you a man.”

“I like the aesthetic.”

Lyrics from “Slim Pickins”:

“Play ’em like a slot machine.”

“I’ll just keep on moanin’ and b*tchin’.”

“Slim pickins.”

“What’s a girl to do?”

“I am not dramatic.”

Lyrics from “Juno”:

“You make me wanna make you fall in love.”

“I know you want my touch for life.”

“Give me more than just some butterflies.”

“If you love me right, then who knows?”

“Hold me and explore me.”

Lyrics from “Lie to Girls”:

“I’m stupid, but I’m clever.”

“You don’t have to lie to girls.”

“We love to mistake butterflies for cardiac arrest.”

Lyrics from “Don’t Smile”:

“Don’t smile because it happened, baby.”

“I want you to miss me.”

“Don’t smile.”

Lyrics from “Needless to Say”: