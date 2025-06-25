Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album Cover Is “Approved By God”

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album is already causing chaos, and not because of its potential chart-topping success. ICYMI, Carpenter announced her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, and the album cover, which features Sabrina on all fours with what appears to be a man in black slacks pulling her hair like a leash, has been labeled by many as degrading and overly sexualized. However, on June 25, Carpenter seemingly responded to the backlash with an alternate album cover that’s “approved by God.”

The cover, which Carpenter shared on Instagram, features a black and white photograph of the “Manchild” singer laying her head on a man in a suit’s shoulder. She captioned the photo “i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys & here is a new alternate cover approved by God available now on my website 🤍”

Fans flooded the comment section of the announcement with their support for Carpenter. One fan wrote, “having YOUR FACE be the only face we see in the album cover was A GOOD CHOICE” and another commented, “Approved by god HAHAHAHA I LOVE U.”

If you’re confused about what the OG drama was, let me catch you up. On June 11, Carpenter announced her album Man’s Best Friend, writing, “My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ 🐾is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours x.” Some critics believe that the image was anti-feminist, with its provocative and immensely sexualized nature. One Instagram user commented, “Love (you) Sabrina but in this political climate with Trump as president and women’s control over their bodies being taken away in the US… this is kind (of) insensitive.”

However, Carpenter seemed prepared for any potential backlash. She told Rolling Stone for its July-August cover story that she “can not give a f*** about it,” regarding future pushback on the album. And truthfully, I don’t doubt that.

For now, it looks like the internet is supportive about the new cover — and I think she looks absolutely stunning.

“& here is a new alternate cover approved by God” Sabrina Carpenter the woman you are 😂🫶🏻 — lana ⸆⸉ 🦋 (@laaaaanuh) June 25, 2025

do I get the cassette for sabrina carpenter’s new album …. and which cover do I get 🤭 — sol ☀️ (@dawniight_) June 25, 2025

sabrina carpenter coming out with an alternate album cover "approved by god" bc people got so mad at the last one she is so effortlessly funny — gabby (self-titled) 🌵🌸 (@acetheticallyy) June 25, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter is honestly so funny 🤣 “approved by God” https://t.co/VRAhJp41sn — Azalea Hart (@AzaleaZoeHart) June 25, 2025

Honestly, Sabrina, do your thing — it’s only a matter of time before the internet gets mad at a pop girlie again… *sigh.*