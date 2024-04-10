Dave Meyers Is Directing Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Music Video & The Internet Is Losing It

It’s been almost two years since Sabrina Carpenter released emails i can’t send, which took the world by storm. Now, it seems like the singer’s entering a new era with a bang. On April 10, Carpenter shared a teaser video announcing the release date of her new single, “Espresso” as well as the accompanying music video. While her music videos are all aesthetically pleasing and tell a story, what makes this video different is that it’s directed by Dave Meyers.

For those who don’t know, Meyers has directed many music videos for well-known artists. His work includes Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” Saweetie and Doja Cat’s “Best Friend,” Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” and “Positions,” Normani’s “Motivation,” Taylor Swift’s “Me!” SZA’s “Shirt,” and Billie Ellish’s “Bad Guy.” Meyers clearly knows how to direct an aesthetically pleasing music video and Sabrina Carpenter fans couldn’t be more excited.

On April 8, Carpenter announced “Espresso” as her new single on Instagram with the caption, “just wanted to put out a little song before Coachella 🤎.” In addition to the announcement, she also released a 7-inch vinyl and a single cassette of the song with “Espresso” on one side and “Espresso (on vacation)” on the other.

The excitement only increased when promotional posters were found around New York on April 8 that read, “Presenting Sabrina Carpenter: Espresso” and featured Carpenter in a black halter dress on the beach. In addition to the headline, fans also noticed that the bottom corner of the poster read, “April 12. Sabrina Carpenter starring in ‘Espresso.’ Directed by Dave Meyers.” Of course, after seeing this, many lost their minds.

On April 10, Carpenter shared this exciting news on her Instagram by posting a video of a guy who had “Espresso” tanned onto his back before he turned over and the words“Directed by Dave Meyers” were seen tanned onto his chest.

Carpenter’s “Espresso” music video is sure to be straight out of a summer vacation vision board and I can’t wait to see it.