Dave Meyers Is Directing Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Music Video & The Internet Is Losing It

Kayleigh Shaw

It’s been almost two years since Sabrina Carpenter released emails i can’t send, which took the world by storm. Now, it seems like the singer’s entering a new era with a bang. On April 10, Carpenter shared a teaser video announcing the release date of her new single, “Espresso” as well as the accompanying music video. While her music videos are all aesthetically pleasing and tell a story, what makes this video different is that it’s directed by Dave Meyers. 

For those who don’t know, Meyers has directed many music videos for well-known artists. His work includes Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” Saweetie and Doja Cat’s “Best Friend,” Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” and “Positions,” Normani’s “Motivation,” Taylor Swift’s “Me!” SZA’s “Shirt,” and Billie Ellish’s “Bad Guy.” Meyers clearly knows how to direct an aesthetically pleasing music video and Sabrina Carpenter fans couldn’t be more excited. 

On April 8, Carpenter announced “Espresso” as her new single on Instagram with the caption, “just wanted to  put out a little song before Coachella 🤎.” In addition to the announcement, she also released a 7-inch vinyl and a single cassette of the song with “Espresso” on one side and “Espresso (on vacation)” on the other. 

The excitement only increased when promotional posters were found around New York on April 8 that read, “Presenting Sabrina Carpenter: Espresso” and featured Carpenter in a black halter dress on the beach. In addition to the headline, fans also noticed that the bottom corner of the poster read, “April 12. Sabrina Carpenter starring in ‘Espresso.’ Directed by Dave Meyers.” Of course, after seeing this, many lost their minds. 

On April 10, Carpenter shared this exciting news on her Instagram by posting a video of a guy who had “Espresso” tanned onto his back before he turned over and the words“Directed by Dave Meyers” were seen tanned onto his chest. 

Carpenter’s “Espresso”  music video is sure to be straight out of a summer vacation vision board and I can’t wait to see it.

Born and raised in Arizona, Kayleigh Shaw is a Her Campus National Writer. She mainly writes for the Culture section, primarily focused on the latest entertainment news, but will occasionally write about life and career, giving advice to a wide array of readers. Outside of Her Campus, Kayleigh was also a part of Rod Pulido’s Street Team for his debut novel, Chasing Pacquiao and completed social media challenges to promote the book. She also hopes to one day write for Screen Rant and Comic Book Resources. where she will continue to use her love of all things pop culture to her advantage. She also graduated from Glendale Community College in May 2022 with an Associate's Degree in English. When Kayleigh's not working on journalism pieces, she can be found writing poems and short stories, reading, watching TikToks, listening to their favorite podcasts, listening and dancing to Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift, watching movies and TV shows on Netflix and Hulu (while crying over fictional characters and relationships.) She would live in a library and avoid the rest of the world if she could. She also drinks coffee like a Gilmore and often goes down rabbit holes researching their hyper fixations.