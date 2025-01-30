Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan’s Friendship Timeline Has *Major* Girl’s Girl Energy

One word describes Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan who have dominated 2024 with their music and are sure to continue to do so again in 2025: Iconic. Both pop stars have been delivering hit after hit while going head-to-head on the music charts. Their popularity skyrocketed with Carpenter headlining two tours, clinching her first ever No. 1 single on the Billboard Top 100 in 2024 with “Please, Please, Please” as well as her first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 thanks to Short n’ Sweet and Roan dominating musical festivals with her catchy, crowd-involved lyrics – Hot To Go anyone? – and seven songs enter the Hot 100 since April, 2024.

But how do these two sensations come together? Other than being under the same label, Island Records, the two opened for two of the hottest tours this year – Carpenter opened for 26 shows on Taylor Swift’s historical Era’s Tour, opening for the Latin American, Asian, and Australian legs of the tour while Roan rocked Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour from February to April, 2024. The two even shared the stage, performing a duet of her hit song “Hot To Go!”. And yes, we all know the connection of Rodrigo and Carpenter but past drama aside, the pop girlies continue to dominate. How did Carpenter and Roan meet? What do they chat about backstage? Here’s a look down their friendship timeline.

Carpenter & Roan Hang Out at Coachella 2024.

In April 2024, the rising superstars met at Coachella where both performed in front of raving audiences. Their meeting came in the climax of their catapult to fame — Billboard reported that following their performances, Roan’s streams increased 52% while Carpenter’s streams went up 41%. Fans were heated when the times of their two Coachella performances were announced. Why? The two artists basically overlapped completely, causing fans to have to choose — so not fair, Coachella.

Carpenter Gushes Over Roan During Her Rolling Stone Interview.

In her June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter couldn’t help but fangirl over Roan while talking about their hang out in the Coachella desert. “I’ve been just as obsessed with her as everyone has,” she said., “It’s so weird when you’re hanging out as two young women as opposed to thinking about when she goes onstage and is that person and when I go on stage.”

In another interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina said that she’d been playing Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” on “loopty loop.”

Roan Names “Juno” As Her Fav During An August 2024 Instagram Live.

Sitting with her bestie, Misha Satta, on Instagram live in August 2024, Roan thoughtfully answered a fan’s question about what song takes the cake as her favorite off of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album. “I like Juno,” she said. “I love her. I love, just like, her whole […] her whole project is so thought out and so like, genuine.”

Carpenter and Roan Bond Over Their Whirlwind Fame.

In the wake of her viral TikToks following multiple disturbing fan incidents and violation of her space and privacy, Roan understood that there were people in her corner. Among the countless celebrities that reached out to her to check in — Billie Eilish, Elton John, Hailey Williams, and more — Carpenter was someone who could relate to the very, very fast rise to fame in an era where fan behavior, as said by boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, is becoming “abusive and violent.”

Roan told Rolling Stone, “We’re both going through something so fucking hard … she just feels like everything is flying, and she’s just barely hanging on,” Roan says. “It was just good to know someone else feels that way.”

Roan joins carpenter for a nonsense christmas.

During Carpenter’s Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas, which premiered on Dec. 6, she and Roan sang a duet to Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” The singers delivered a stunning rendition of the holiday classic that continues to live rent-free in my head.

I love seeing the friendship between these two pop icons blossom! And who knows, with the 2025 Grammys right around the corner, maybe Carpenter and Roan will give us more friendship content to fangirl over.