Hold Up, Sabrina Carpenter’s Famous Aunt Is *Who*?!

Sabrina Carpenter is everyone’s favorite pop girl right now. From killing it at Coachella to her mega-viral music video for “Please Please Please”, starring her dreamy IRL actor boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, Carpenter is reaching new heights in her career. With catchy pop hits and an amazing stage presence, it’s not a surprise that she’s taking over the world. But it seems talent runs in Carpenter’s family because a fellow celeb just announced they’re related and the internet is SHOOK.

Nancy Cartwright is the iconic voice of the beloved cartoon character Bart Simpson from The Simpsons. She’s also the voice of Rufus from Kim Possible and Chuckie from The Rugrats. On July 9, Cartwright posted a video on TikTok revealing that she’s Carpenter’s aunt. “She’s pretty amazing,” Cartwright said in the video. “Isn’t that amazing? When you find out that somebody that maybe you’ve known me for a little while. Doing this little 10-year-old boy for like 35 years, and some of you guys for like, way less than that. Find out that I’m related to this, like superstar.”

Both Cartwright and Carpenter have been on Disney Channel shows. We’ve grown up with them, so it’s crazy to make the connection that they’re related.

Though many people discovered this recently, fans of the pop star learned of this two years ago from her Wired Autocomplete interview. When answering the question, “How is Sabrina Carpenter related to Nancy Cartwright?” she shared. “It’s my dad’s sister. She’s the voice of Bart Simpson, don’t know if you’ve ever heard of him. And also 89 other characters on the Simpsons and a bunch of other shows, and like Rufus [from] Kim Possible, and Chuckie and the Rugrats like everything literally so like legend. We work on like kind of different ends of the industry, but I’ve learned so much just from like observing her and she’s so talented.”

Before the haters start with the nepo baby allegations, Carpenter has worked extremely hard for years to get to where she is now. She’s actually grateful for how everything has played out for her. “I never had the instant thing, which now I feel very lucky about because I have a lot of experience. Even if I’m light-years ahead, I would rather feel that I’m behind and have the ambition to think, ‘Oh, I can always work a little bit harder. I can always try something new,’” Carpenter told Cosmopolitan in her March 2024 cover story.

Carpenter won the Variety Hitmakers Rising Artist Award in 2023 and shared a memorable speech. “In moments of frustration and confusion, it can feel like a letdown, but it turns out it’s actually a very good thing. And I’ve really loved getting to know the mindset of a slow rise.”

After opening for Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour, Carpenter continued to skyrocket. Her newest songs, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” have earned her Billboard chart success like she’s never seen in her career thus far. “Please Please Please” is her first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit, and “Espresso” is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 charts.

With her new album Short n’ Sweet coming out in August and her North American tour planned to kick off later this year, it’s safe to say that 2024 is officially Carpenter’s year.