Donald Trump & Kamala Harris during the 2024 Presidential Debate
The Internet’s Memeing Donald Trump’s “Transgender Operations” Comment & I Can’t Blame Them

Makalah Wright

If you watched the 2024 Presidential Debate on Sep. 10, you’re probably well aware of all the wild and jaw-dropping Donald Trump said while on stage. One of the most baffling comments — aside from him saying people are eating their pets —Trump made during the debate was when he claimed Vice President Kamala Harris wants to do “transgender operations on illegal immigrants that are in prison.” (Obvi, this isn’t true, just so we’re all on the same page.) I don’t know about you, but this has to be one of the most insane comments he’s made in his career — and he’s said *a lot* of out-of-pocket things over the years.

Trump’s statement ties loosely into the false claims of transgender children getting reassignment surgery. For someone who isn’t fully aware of the many dangers that the transgender community already faces, his statement was very harmful. 

But despite Trump’s comment being a direct attack toward the transgender community, it immediately caught the attention of social media users who have been having a field day reacting to the statement online. Rather than openly discussing their frustrations, most have turned the comment into a running joke and now, it’s become a meme that is taking the internet by storm.

Despite the hilarity, others decided to go more in-depth about Trump’s statement, while still making a joke out of it.

Even Kamala Harris couldn’t believe what Trump had said and with her facial expressions becoming an instant meme during the debate, it’s no surprise used it to react to his “aliens” comment.

Let’s be honest, these memes were the highlight of the night.

