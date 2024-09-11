The Internet’s Memeing Donald Trump’s “Transgender Operations” Comment & I Can’t Blame Them

If you watched the 2024 Presidential Debate on Sep. 10, you’re probably well aware of all the wild and jaw-dropping Donald Trump said while on stage. One of the most baffling comments — aside from him saying people are eating their pets —Trump made during the debate was when he claimed Vice President Kamala Harris wants to do “transgender operations on illegal immigrants that are in prison.” (Obvi, this isn’t true, just so we’re all on the same page.) I don’t know about you, but this has to be one of the most insane comments he’s made in his career — and he’s said *a lot* of out-of-pocket things over the years.

Trump’s statement ties loosely into the false claims of transgender children getting reassignment surgery. For someone who isn’t fully aware of the many dangers that the transgender community already faces, his statement was very harmful.

But despite Trump’s comment being a direct attack toward the transgender community, it immediately caught the attention of social media users who have been having a field day reacting to the statement online. Rather than openly discussing their frustrations, most have turned the comment into a running joke and now, it’s become a meme that is taking the internet by storm.

the aliens after their transgender operations pic.twitter.com/FD8LD6kAEQ — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) September 11, 2024

trump: “they want transgender operations on illegal aliens” the illegal alien: #Debate2024 https://t.co/iyoMWpDSpm — cameron (@cambeserious) September 11, 2024

Also this is what Trump meant by transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison pic.twitter.com/c4CPzeTeci — Little Edie’s Headscarf (@lordandtyler2) September 11, 2024

trump: “they want transgender operations on illegal aliens” the illegal alien: #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/TDpItnvrWP — Il farmacista di Lavagna (@neodie) September 11, 2024

This is a picture of the illegal transgender alien in prison that Donald Trump was talking about #debate2024 pic.twitter.com/uHCBxH6GcD — juelz (@jrxdcruz) September 11, 2024

illegal alien transgender operations? Eating cats? Trump thinks Alf was a documentary pic.twitter.com/bKdRYAipZu — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) September 11, 2024

Despite the hilarity, others decided to go more in-depth about Trump’s statement, while still making a joke out of it.

A Day in the Life of an Immigrant, According to Donald Trump: – wake up in jail

– get your transgender operation

– for breakfast, dog

– take over Seattle

– for dinner, cat — Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) September 11, 2024

trump coming up with transgender surgery on illegal aliens in prisons pic.twitter.com/6401cXmP1a — kareem (@kareeemfarran) September 11, 2024

Trump yelling “they’re eating the dogs in Ohio!” is incredible television. Now he’s ranting about how Kamala wants to give Mexican immigrants free “transgender surgeries.” This has to sound insane to people who don’t spend 15 hours a day stewing in right wing Facebook groups. — Shayne Mathis (@MetalShayne2000) September 11, 2024

Even Kamala Harris couldn’t believe what Trump had said and with her facial expressions becoming an instant meme during the debate, it’s no surprise used it to react to his “aliens” comment.

Trump: “she wants to have transgender operations on illegal aliens in prisons”#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/y9UwonHGx3 — B (@baffoabaffoe) September 11, 2024

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.” – Donald Trump on Kamala Harris during the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/K31GDQPBoe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison” – Donald Trump is going full on crazy right-wing conspiracy theorist on national television. pic.twitter.com/PqD4pXtS8g — a fallen fruit 🍉🇵🇸 (@letthebliss) September 11, 2024

Let’s be honest, these memes were the highlight of the night.