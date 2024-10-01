BLACKPINK’s Rosé Announced Her Debut Album & The Internet Is Losing It

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is dropping new music — and it’s coming *so* soon! The singer announced that she’s releasing her debut album Rosie on Dec. 6, making her the latest member of the group to announce new solo music, as the group begins to focus on individual projects.

Rosé accompanied the news by posting two teaser images to her Instagram account, one of her posing with four other versions of herself and the other of her lying with the album title “rosie” covering the photo.

Rosé explains in the caption of her Instagram post about the year-long journey she took to create her first album following the completion of Blackpink’s Born Pink World Tour. “I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all,” she wrote. “I remember last year as our year long tour ended, I found myself in a session out here in los angeles. That led on to a year of walking in and out of the studio, writing songs with songwriters and producers I’d met for the first time, trying to figure out the next chapter in my career.”

Rosé recalled feeling lost regarding the next path for her career but felt comforted by those closest to her, writing, “I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release.” She continued, “I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine.”

Rosé concluded her post by explaining the origin of her album’s title and expressing admiration to her fans, whom she affectionately referred to as her number ones. “Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me,” she wrote, before cheekily closing the caption with,. “And yes, it’s a full length album.” The comment may be a reference to her first solo release, her debut single album, R, which was released during her time with YG Entertainment. The single album, debuted in March 2021, and only featured two tracks: the title single “On the Ground” and “Gone.”

Rosé’s debut studio album was announced shortly after she signed with Atlantic Records, in a worldwide deal that functions as a management collaboration with The Black Label, to which Rosé is also signed. According to a press release from Atlantic, Rosé co-produced and co-wrote the album, which will comprise of 12 tracks and is her “most personal and candid” production to date.

Blinks (Blackpink fan nickname) were quick to voice their excitement for Rosé’s new album, and their enthusiasm was clear on X/Twitter.

never preordered anything so fast in my life ROSIE ALBUM ON DECEMBER #ROSÉNewAlbum #ROSÉ pic.twitter.com/v895KEcmCc — mel (@rosiecoast) October 1, 2024

Rosé new album!!!😭 oh mother pic.twitter.com/nO46im5CAk — fau (@faubadliar) October 1, 2024

Guurrlll😭 I know this will be full of personal songs just from the album title🥹 ROSIE THE NEW ALBUM

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 6 pic.twitter.com/rPVlfgJqq0 — náhs ꫂ ၴႅၴ❶ (@aquariuzey) October 1, 2024

rosé album having 12 tracks and being co produced co written by her and most probably creative directed by her too…. yeah a true artist ROSIE ALBUM ON DECEMBER#ROSÉNewAlbum #ROSÉpic.twitter.com/6r0Kridllm — flam (@likesrosies) October 1, 2024

ROSÉ NEW ALBUM THIS DECEMBER?!!!!!! — g u r a 💫 (@garujanne) October 1, 2024

rosé’s album is gonna have 12 new songs… i feel like i’m dreaming — vic ⚢ (@dearsannie) October 1, 2024

the last to announce her label but the first to announce her album like how can we not scream mother — 2 ROSÉ 2 FURIOUS (@1997naurrrrr) October 1, 2024

she gave us the album name months ago and we had no idea ROSIE ALBUM ON DECEMBER #ROSÉNewAlbum #ROSÉ pic.twitter.com/kHaGe870bU — Ŕ ꫂ ၴႅၴ (@rsdolI) October 1, 2024

“And yes it’s a full length album.” JAJDJSJDJSJXJSJD 😭☝️ literally crying oh god this is really it new music, new rosé chapter 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1dGWaI5sy2 — sam (@autumnjiwon) October 1, 2024

For the time being, you can begin pre-ordering the album as Rosé’s website displays three pre-order options: a Rosé store exclusive, a jewel case, and a digital album.