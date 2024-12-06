You May Not Know It, But You’ve Seen Rosé’s “Toxic Till the End” Ex Before

Evan Mock is the latest heartthrob to capture fans’ attention after being featured as the male lead in the music video for BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s latest track, “Toxic Till The End.” The song, which dropped on Dec. 6, is one of twelve tracks off of her debut album Rosie. The album highlights Rosé’s new sonic approach as she becomes more candid about various experiences she’s encountered in her 20s. “Toxic Till The End” is about a destructive love-hate relationship she had with an ex. In the music video, fans witness that sentiment play out visually as Mock and Rosé meet and have a whirlwind romance before everything crashes and burns. It’s toxicity at its finest and if you haven’t had a chance to watch the MV yet, I highly suggest you do. But if you already have, you might be curious to know more about Mock.

If you’re a pop culture-obsessed person like I am, you probably already know that Mock isn’t a new face in the spotlight. He’s best known for his role as Aki Menzies in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revival. Mock portrayed the character for two years until the show’s cancellation in 2023. But Aki isn’t all Mock is known for — let’s just say he’s stayed booked and busy. Allow me to introduce you to your next Hollywood obsession!

Mock Was First Discovered by Frank Ocean.

You’re definitely reading the header correctly! Mock first jumped to popularity thanks to none other than Frank Ocean, albeit he had no idea at the time. So the story began in 2019 when Mock caught up with artist Tom Sachs to skate. Mock is best recognized for his unique buzzcut, which served as a signature look for his character Aki on Gossip Girl. Sachs asked Mock if he could film a video showing off his hairstyle for a friend named Frank without revealing who this Frank actually is. Mock agreed, and the next day, his video was uploaded to Frank Ocean’s Instagram, where he was tagged. This attracted a new flock of followers and giving Mock a newfound social media presence. Talk about luck!

In a 2021 interview with Mr Porter, Mock opened up about how the shout-out from Ocean helped him advance in his career and build a name for himself. “Frank spotlighted me, and it worked so well because I’d already set out to do what I’m doing now,” he said.

Mock was Originally a Surfer and Skater.

Prior to his rise to stardom, Mock pursued his passion for surfing and skating. He’s originally from the North Shore of O‘ahu, Hawaii, and has spent time in New York and California. Growing up in Hawaii, Mock discovered his love of surfing through his father, who was also a surfer and taught him the sport at the age of two.

Mock also developed an interest in skating at a young age, telling Mr Porter, “My grandmother told me that I was ripping around on a board at five years old,” he said. “The waves are good in the wintertime, so summertime was just about skating.” You can still see Mock’s love for surfing and skating throughout his social media.

Skating was also highlighted in the “Toxic Till The End” MV, where Mock is seen skating during his hypothetical romance with Rosé.

he’s Also a Model.

Mock continues to demonstrate that there is nothing he can’t do. Aside from acting, surfing, and skating, he also works as a model. His most prominent campaigns include shooting Calvin Klein advertisements and walking Saint Laurent runways. Most recently, he appeared on the cover of Vogue Man Philippines‘ August 2024 issue.

I’m definitely excited to see what Mock does next, and I’m sure it’ll keep everyone buzzing!