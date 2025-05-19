Role Model Is An Actor Now & The Internet Is Not OK

Calling all divas — Role Model is joining the cast of Good Sex, and the internet is losing it. That’s right, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, will soon add “actor” to his list of accomplishments. And you know what? Hell yeah.

I’m almost positive you know and love Role Model (who doesn’t?), best known for his top hits “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” “Look at That Woman,” and an older favorite, “Girl in New York.” The beloved singer, who is currently on tour for his newest album, Kansas Anymore, announced on May 19 on social media his role (no pun intended) in an upcoming rom-com directed by Lena Dunham that will debut on Netflix, alongside both Mark Ruffalo and Natalie Portman.

The movie, titled Good Sex, follows a New York City-based couples therapist named Ally (played by Natalie Portman) who recently got out of a ten-year-long relationship and is jumping back into the dating scene. On this self-discovery journey, Ally meets two men, played by Ruffalo and Pillsbury (Role Model), who show her the realities of sex in this day and age. I don’t know about you, or even when the movie comes out, but as soon as this movie hits Netflix, I’ll be sat.

Of course, the internet is ablaze with excitement.

tucker pillsbury in a romcom need 5-7 business days to recover — luna (@lamourdmv) May 19, 2025

TUCKER PILLSBURY MOVIE STAR pic.twitter.com/EOUPKx9ZK4 — abby (@urfavocrime) May 19, 2025

the concept of tucker pillsbury being on my letterboxd wrapped pic.twitter.com/dEClfYriX0 — cate (@dwdarlingharry) May 19, 2025

tucker pillsbury is gonna be on my netflix screen in the near future …. what the hell — haley (@INTHEMAGAZINES) May 19, 2025

So, what does this mean for us Role Model fans? Well, not only will we get to see this new side of Tucker, we’ll also have a new movie to gush over for weeks. Not to mention, mixing a romantic comedy with a down-to-earth heartthrob will have us locked in (and most likely a little distracted). The movie’s release date hasn’t been announced just yet, so make sure to stay tuned for that update.