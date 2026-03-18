Unless you’re chronically offline, you definitely know who Rob Rausch is, though you may simply know him as “Rob from The Traitors” or “Rob from Love Island.” The internet’s biggest heartthrob has made waves recently after playing a stellar game as a traitor on The Traitors, resulting in him taking home the grand prize of $220,800. Since then, he notably announced that he is not single after a bit of flirting (and game manipulation) with fellow Love Island alumni Maura Higgins on The Traitors. While the two may not be together, fans of the pair know they don’t have to worry about that friendship, seeing as Rausch just bought Higgins a Birkin bag with some of his prize money. You’d forgive him too, wouldn’t you?

With Rausch’s most recent moment in the spotlight, fans are now looking deeper into the country boy’s life. For example, fans on TikTok have been taking a look back at his most iconic moments on Season 6 of Love Island, like his dramatics when Andrea was sent home or when he jumped into the pool to hide from the cameras. (Love that for him.) Fans are also loving Rausch’s family, watching their TikToks as they reacted to Rausch’s stint on The Traitors — and now, how they’ve hilariously reacted to him winning the money. Here’s a breakdown of every member of Rausch’s family, and what he’s said about them.

Rob rausch’s dad: robert rausch

Rausch’s dad has gone viral for his shirtless photos, which checks out, seeing as Rob is known for going shirtless under his infamous overalls. Andy Cohen questioned Rob about his dad on Watch What Happens Live after showing a shirtless selfie of him, asking, “Would it be weird if Maura went on a date with your dad?” to which Rob responded indefinitely “Yes” and mouthed, “Don’t do that” to Maura. Can you blame him? But Robert Sr.’s good looks aren’t all there is to him. Rausch’s father is also an artist and photographer, and even runs a biannual creative magazine called theStudio Magazine. Talent clearly runs in the family.

Rob rausch’s mom: jennifer rausch

Rob’s mom raised four amazing kids, including Rob. She also home schooled him and his siblings as children.

Rob rausch’s sister: bella rausch

Rausch is super close to his siblings, and that’s been made clear by his adorable TikToks with his oldest sister, Bella. The two used to film themselves catching snakes together and lip-syncing to fun viral sounds. Speaking to The New York Times, Rausch described Bella saying, “Our oldest sister Bella has Down syndrome, and she’s one of the purest and happiest people I’ve ever known in my entire life. I’ve learned a lot from her.” These siblings clearly share a super close bond.

Rob Rausch’s sister: lily rausch

Rausch’s older sister Lily is known for her amazing thrifted style. She and Rob co-run a clothing brand called Creek Rat, a play on the term “river rats,” as the two grew up spending lots of time on creeks with their family living in Alabama. Rob described Lily to The New York Times, saying, “My sister Lily is the opposite of me. She’s very Type A, very organized and detail-oriented. I think she’s an amazing woman from seeing her work.” Sounds like the perfect business partner!

rob rausch’s brother: adam rausch

Rob’s brother lives in New York City with his long-term boyfriend. The two met in Alabama and, as Rob described it to Jake Shane, “they found love in a broken place.” He said, “My brother’s taught me a lot about being open-minded. He came out as gay to me first and that was a huge moment in our relationship. It meant a lot that he trusted me that much.” Another reason to love the Rausch family.