Rob Rausch’s Comments About Leah & Andrea On ‘CHD’ Are Giving The Internet The Ick

ICYMI, on July 23, Alex Cooper sat down with Rob Rausch, the most infamous heartthrob of Season 6 of Love Island US, for an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Cooper asked all of the burning questions that fans of the show have been waiting to find answers to, but some of the answers Rausch gave are rubbing Love Island fans the wrong way.

If you’re chronically online like me, you may have seen ship edits of Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb with Rausch flooding your TikTok FYP. Rausch and Kateb’s romance in the villa was a fan favorite and had everyone rooting for them… until his wandering eye led him to bombshell Andrea Carmona who was swiftly eliminated.

Following Carmona’s elimination, Kateb and Rausch’s romance proved to be unsalvageable. However, shippers of the two still romanticized their longing glances and small, sweet moments in the villa, holding out hope that they would find a way back to each other. But Kateb ended up connecting with Miquel Harichi in Casa Amor, with the two even winning second place at the end of Season 6, so it’s fair to assume that #Reah is over.

Cooper asked Rausch about his relationship with Kateb and he shared that there was “never a point” where he “stopped liking Leah,” though a lot of what was shown on the season had viewers thinking otherwise. Cooper mentioned how Rausch said that he felt “no sexual chemistry” with Kateb, which deeply hurt Kateb’s feelings, though he denied having ever said that.

When Cooper mentioned how America was rooting for his whirlwind romance with Kateb in spite of her relationship with Harichi, she asked why Rausch thinks this shipping is still happening, to which he answered, “Probably all the edits” (and he isn’t wrong). He said the edits aren’t “built on nothing,” but “after everything… it would be really, really hard,” referring to the idea of pursuing a romantic relationship with Kateb. Rausch shared that the edits showing the romanticization of his relationship with Kateb weren’t exactly a fair depiction, though some showed “nice moments” for the couple.

Cooper then asked Rausch what he believes his biggest dating flaws are, and he shared that he “procrastinates” his emotions, which he believes happened in the love triangle between him, Carmona, and Kateb. “I think I’m feeling them, but I don’t process them in my brain until I have to,” he said, adding that he thinks his delayed emotional processing played a factor in the explosive fight he had with Ketab, which saw him attempting to be up front about liking Carmona.

In spite of Kateb and Rausch’s drama in the villa that came after their relationship ended, he shared how he values her friendship. “I think we will be amazing friends, and I think I’d rather just focus on that for now,” he said. “She’s an amazing person. So f*cking funny. I am laughing the whole time I’m with her usually.”

After Carmona was eliminated, she posted TikToks detailing her experience on the show and also went live to answer fans’ questions, and since Rausch pretty much said her TikToks gave him the ick on the podcast, she’s disabled her comments.

Many were annoyed at how Rausch seemed to switch things up on the podcast. X users mentioned how he was ready to leave the villa when bombshell Carmona was eliminated, and then he ended up talking poorly about her on the podcast.

Many fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express just how annoyed and icked out they were after hearing his responses, feeling like he wasn’t really held accountable and that his comments about what happened at the villa weren’t really adding up.

dumb mf did all this just to not even go home with her and then SHIT TALK HER ON CALL HER DADDY??? rob you’re lucky i’m not in your city or id POP you #LoveIsandUSA pic.twitter.com/S08a7wTdnY — miss thang (@littlebigweenie) July 24, 2024

rob on call her daddy is just alex validating his emotions, him saying that leah kept cutting him off and not listening to him, denied saying he didn’t have sexual chemistry with her, and denied manipulating her. a fucking CHOP. bring on the reunion so he can actually get JUMPED pic.twitter.com/KvfViNkVth — dai (@vietbaddie) July 24, 2024

rob on call her daddy just made me hate him more… he is the definition of MALE. — effieೀ (@loveslcrn) July 24, 2024

oh she’s going in…..this is gonna be an exposé on this man. look at him stuttering over all his lies. WE CHEERED pic.twitter.com/yfNTIu1Fky — dai (@vietbaddie) July 23, 2024

watching the call her daddy ep with rob is insane. alex had the opportunity to clear up so much of the leah drama and chose not to😭😭😭😭 — 🍯💛 (@vaniIla_coffee) July 24, 2024

Rob not realizing that he twisted leah’s words to Liv & Kaylor bc he hasn’t watched the show but talking on Call Her Daddy like he was right ?? Plsss #loveIsandUSA #callherdaddy — PPG (@realitytvlovern) July 24, 2024

just watched rob’s call her daddy episode and i can guarantee you he sees no fault in how he handled things with leah the only reason he’s showing a little remorse is because of how popular leah is like STAY AWAY FROM HER — jemi 🍊 (@jemislouvre) July 24, 2024

I dont even like andrea but rob trying to make fun of her for posting meanwhile the instant he was off that fiji flight he was in the call her daddy studio. Double standards and its just embarassing asf he rlly hates women bro lol #loveislandusa — n (@bangchanime) July 24, 2024

The things Rob was saying abt Andrea in the call her daddy podcast damnnnn that man deserves to be single — 🧚‍♀️ (@dollgoddesssss) July 24, 2024

Alex Cooper definitely delivered with her interview!