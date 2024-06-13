Rihanna continues to be the baddest entrepreneur in Hollywood, as she recently launched her latest venture, Fenty Hair, announced that new music is on the way, and even shared who she’d want to portray her in a biopic.

During the Fenty Hair launch on June 10, Ri spoke about the many facets of her career, as fans always love to know what next big thing she’s up to. With new projects to be expected from Rihanna, we shouldn’t be surprised that a biopic about her life could be in works for the near future.

During an interview with E! News, Rihanna said that she sees Taylor Russell — aka Harry Styles’ ex — playing her in a biopic. She told the media outlet that she wants the Bones and All actress to take on the role because “she’s got like a nice forehead. She’s, like, fly. And I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me. I want people to see me in that light.”

Although Russell has yet to respond to Rihanna’s blessing for her to star in a movie about her life, it’s safe to say that the fans support it.

RiRi stans think a biopic could be out sooner than later after she was spotted wearing a shirt that stated, “I’m retired,” but later addressed that it was just a fashion statement. The singer told Entertainment Tonight, “People got triggered with that retired word. They were like ‘We’re never getting an album now.’ No one read the other line, it was something about, ‘This is as dressed up as I get.’”

The “Lift Me Up” singer also delved into her plans for R9. Although R9 has been anticipated by fans for years, Rihanna revealed that she will be “starting over.”

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!”

In the meantime, Fenty Hair is also set to make its debut on June 13. “Inclusivity has always been a big big deal for us,” she told ET about her latest endeavor. “And we didn’t want to change that with going into a new category, which is hair. We wanted to make sure that we applied that. We started off trying to make one product for all hair types and that’s just like one of those things, you can’t. So we had to shift gears. We’ve been working on this for over four years.”

As for new music and a Rihanna biopic, we don’t know how long the wait will be for these official releases. However, Rihanna’s announcements definitely have fans excited for what’s to come next.