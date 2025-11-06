Wicked fans, we’re two weeks away from the highly anticipated sequel of Wicked, Wicked: For Good, on Nov. 21. Over the past year, the significance of the Broadway musical has managed to capture millions of hearts all around the world — no matter their age. Children all over the world have showcased their undying love for Wicked, and one fan even scored their big dream of meeting one of the film’s biggest stars at the Wicked: One Wonderful Night special on NBC. That tiny fan was Remington, the 4-year-old who went viral on TikTok for his Wicked performance at his doctors visit earlier this year.

Remington, who’s on TikTok @HeyRemington, is a kid content creator who is known for doing toddler-friendly activities along with his mom, Jenn. His channel came about as a way to provide child-friendly content for kids his age, and to create an environment that is cheerful. Not only that, he loves Wicked with all of his heart!

In July of this year, a TikTok video went viral of Remington visiting the doctor for an annual check-up. To close things off, he gave the nurses a performance of his rendition of “Defying Gravity,” one of the Wicked musical’s most famous songs. Since then, he made sure to showcase his excitement on TikTok for the upcoming sequel release.

@heyremington 🎤 Remington performing “Defying Gravity” at his doctor’s visit. He LOVES Wicked – specifically the movie version with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Hype him up, y’all! #HeyRemington | #WickedMovie #DefyingGravity #CynthiaErivo 🎉 This space is all about joy, curiosity & connection. 👩‍👦 Managed & monitored by Mommy — every comment is seen. 🚫 Rude or weird? Blocked without notice. 📵 No reposts without credit AND a visible tag to this page. Let’s keep this a kind & fun space. Remington says thanks! 🥹✨ ♬ original sound – Hey Remington!

If that wasn’t enough for Remington, he was actually present for the showing of NBC’s television special, Wicked: One Wonderful Night, on Nov. 6. Ariana Grande told the audience that she was wondering what the next song would be, and was possibly looking for a duet. That’s when she walked off stage to meet Remington and acknowledge his presence. (In true Glinda fashion, she exaggeratedly fell to the ground with a hand to her forehead at just how cute Remington was.) Grande even took it a step further and invited Remington on stage with her to help her sing “Popular.”

The performance hit all of the notes on cuteness and gratitude. Grande even closed the performance off by offering Remington her “training wand.” Talk about sweet, am I right? And no, I’m not the only one who has been losing it over the adorable performance. Fans have chimed in to share their two cents of the performance as well!

Omg Remington and Ariana are so cute. Bless his lil cotton socks. #wicked pic.twitter.com/bwzE3Duvgk — anu (@anupadu13) November 7, 2025

awww ariana give remy her training wand 🥺 #WickedOneWonderfulNight pic.twitter.com/NB5cuuQ8De — gaby 🩷🫧 (@ryleesdove) November 7, 2025

nobody is going to believe remy at school tomorrow when he mentions performing popular with ariana grande — ‎ً (@intalextual) November 7, 2025

remington is so cutest kid and ariana interacting with him throughout popular was adorable #WickedOneWonderfulNight — amari x. (@amarispov) November 7, 2025

why did I tear up when Ari hugged the little boy Remington lol — ‎⋆˙⟡♡✧ 𝒞𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃𝒶 ‎⋆˙⟡♡✧ (@xshinyclefairyx) November 7, 2025

Ariana singing Popular with lil Remington was so cute, my heart🩷 pic.twitter.com/ZSuKYPzabW — Agatha'sAttorney🌌😈🖤 (@Attorney4Agatha) November 7, 2025

Truly, this is a once in a lifetime experience that little Remington (and Ariana Grande) will never forget!