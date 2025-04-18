Ready to cry your eyes out (again)? Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel Reminders of Him is officially being adapted into a movie, and yes, you will need lots of tissues. Like Hoover’s other adaptation, It Ends With Us, this film is shaping up to have a star-studded cast, including Outer Banks alum Rudy Pankow. But while It Ends With Us brought Hoover’s emotional storytelling to life with a heartbreaking romance and IRL drama, Reminders of Him just might take fans even deeper.

Originally released in January 2022, Reminders of Him is a contemporary romance novel that stepped into the hearts of many on BookTok. The story follows a young single mother, Kenna Rowan, whose only mission is to connect with her daughter — mind you, who she has never met — after being released from prison. Just having left prison, Kenna has to prove her character to Ledger, her ex-boyfriend’s best friend, and currently the guardian of her child, who is determined to keep her away from her daughter. This isn’t just a love story; it’s about loss, healing, and learning how to love again.

Whether you’re a fan of Hoover’s work or just interested in the behind-the-scenes deetz, get ready for another whirlwind of emotions. Hoover has never held back with her stories, so why would she start with this one? Here’s what to know about the upcoming film.

Say hello to the cast of Reminders of Him

Even with only three cast members announced, the lineup is already stacked. Maika Monroe, who you might know from Longlegs or It Follows, is set to play the main character, Kenna Rowan. As mentioned, joining her is Pankow, making his return back to the big screen after his dramatic exit from Outer Banks. While his official role hasn’t been confirmed, many fans are wondering if he will be playing Scotty Landry, who is the ex-boyfriend of Monroe’s Kenna.

Tyriq Withers is also joining the cast, and if you haven’t heard of his name yet, you will. Withers is definitely in his breakout era, with being cast in Jordan Peele’s new movie, Him, and the revival of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Reminders of Him might be the next big thing to help take him to the next level. His role in the film is also not confirmed yet, but fans are speculating that he will be playing Ledger Ward.

When can we expect to see the film?

According to Deadline, Reminders of Him is set to release on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 — yes, the day before Valentine’s Day. It makes sense, right? Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or it’s confusing, this movie might just be your No. 1 plan.

The film will be directed by Vanessa Caswill, and the screenplay comes from Colleen Hoover, co-written with Lauren Levine, and it is based on Hoover’s 2022 bestselling novel. The movie is also being produced through Hoover and Levine’s Heartbones Entertainment. With over 6 million copies sold, it is safe to say that the hype is real.