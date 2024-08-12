Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
It Ends With Us movie
It Ends With Us movie
Sony
Culture > Entertainment

The ‘It Ends With Us’ Movie Made Some *Major* Changes From The Book

Alisha Allison

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for It Ends With Us follow. The film adaptation of the popular BookTok novel, It Ends With Us, was released in theaters on Aug. 9 and I’m sure longtime fans of the book brushed up on the story’s plot before seeing it on the big screen. With the film finally now out, it wouldn’t be surprising if you start comparing the book to the film to see what changes (if any) were made. If you’re curious about the differences between the It Ends With Us book and movie, we’ve got you covered! 

1. Lily’s journal entries to Ellen DeGENeres  

In the book, Lily Bloom is an avid watcher of Ellen Denegeres’s daytime talk show and writes journal entries as letters to the comedian from her teenage years until adulthood. Although the journal entries are explicitly not mentioned in the film, Lily is seen writing in her journal at certain points throughout the movie. 

The film has nods to the Lily’s love of Degeneres when teenage Lily and Atlas Corrigan are sitting on the couch in her living room after school watching to watch  Denegeres’s talk show. Also, in Lily’s childhood bedroom, there’s a poster for Pixar film Finding Nemo, in which DeGeneres plays Dory.

2. Lily & Ryle are older in the film.

When Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were casted as Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid respectively, fans were not thrilled to find out that the characters’ ages were different in the film compared to the book. Readers initially thought then 35-year-old Lively and 39-year-old Baldoni were going to portray 23-year-old Lily and 30-year-old Ryle in the film.

Hoover addressed the decision to age up the characters in the film in a July 2024 interview with E! News.

“Eight years ago, when I wrote the book, new adult was huge and everyone was wanting to read characters in their very early 20s,” she said. “And this is such a tough subject matter that putting young, young characters on screen just didn’t feel right to us. So I think aging them up was such a great move, and it worked so well on film.”

3. Atlas’s restaurant has a different name.

Atlas, teenage Lily’s love interest in the book and film, is a chef and the owner of a restaurant in Boston. In the book, the restaurant is called BIB, which stands for “Best in Boston.” In the film, it’s called Root, which references a conversation Atlas and Lily has as teenagers about an oak tree being strong enough to rely on themselves unlike other flowers.

4. A few characters from the book didn’t make it into the film.

Lily’s best friend in the book, Devin, her former roommate Lucy, and Ryle’s parents are not in the film. Ryle’s parents not being in the film changed how he proposed to Lily as it wasn’t in their apartment but in his sister Allysa’s hospital room after she gives birth to her daughter.

5. Ryle’s domestic violence is conveyed differently in the movie.

The film initially portrays Ryle’s abuse as an accident as Lily is in denial of what happened until the reality of his actions are shown to the audience in a montage. How Ryles’s abusive ways are portrayed in the book is that Lily knows it isn’t an accident and says she will leave him if it continues to happen. Fans think this change in how domestic violence is conveyed is more realistic of how survivors initially understand the abuse they are facing.

@greysanatomy..tvd0

@It Ends With Us #iewu #itendswithus #itendswithusmovie #colleenhoover #lilybloom #atlascorrigan #rylekincaid #blakelively #sad #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #trending #books #itstartswithus #tw #abuseawareness

♬ original sound – bella!!

Some fans have pointed out the missing details from the book and have mixed feelings about this.

@alainalynnee

i promise im not romanticizing!!!! i loved the movie sm but they left out SUCH good parts but i understand why #fyp #viral #itendswithus #colleenhoover #booktoker #movie #relatable #relationship #taylorswift

♬ my tears ricochet – charley ⸆⸉
@xomarjan

7/10 the music was good tho #itendswithus

♬ my tears ricochet – charley ⸆⸉
@miamorevisuals

As a book girly im sad that so many important parts was missing but overall still liked the movie and cried so much. ik they can’t add every scene cuz it would be too long but the book would make you feel it in a deeper version. I think the message was displayed really well: Sometimes, the hardest but most necessary thing is to let go of a relationship that no longer serves you. The movie demonstrates that ending a relationship can be an act of love, especially when it’s about protecting oneself or others. -IT ENDS WITH US #itendswithus #blakelively #justinbaldoni #couple #booktiktok #bookgirly

♬ champagne coast – ✿

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.

Alisha Allison is a national writer for the Entertainment/Culture section of Her Campus who started in January 2024. Alisha is a senior at University at Buffalo majoring in political science and minoring in social justice. She is also pursuing her journalism certificate. She’s has gained experience writing stories for her journalism classes, as an assistant editor on the news desk (former staff and contributing writer) for her university’s student-led newspaper, and a writer for Her Campus Buffalo. She is on the executive board for two chapters of national organizations at UB. Alisha plans on attending law school in the future. In her free time, she enjoys listening to music and spending time with her friends and family. She also likes watching television shows, movies, and video essays, and reading novels. 