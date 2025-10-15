Listen up, Red, White & Royal Blue fans! If you’ve been impatiently kicking your feet and staring at a wall waiting for news on the highly anticipated sequel, you can stop it right now. Amazon MGM Studios announced on Oct. 15 that a second Red, White & Royal Blue movie has been officially (or royally) green-lit with a new director and title — Red, White & Royal Wedding — and yes, there will seemingly be more (wedding) cake to go around.

It’s been over two years since the initial LGBTQ+ rom-com’s debut in August 2023, so allow me to refresh your memory: Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the U.S. president, and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), prince of Wales, are rivals who must befriend each other to maintain high PR status and not, essentially, upend two nations.

The enemies-to-lovers rom-com sequel will officially be titled Red, White & Royal Wedding, and Jamie Babbit, five-time Emmy nominee and director of cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader, will be stepping in as the new director. As announced back during the original sequel announcement on May 10, co-stars Galitzine and Perez will be reprising their roles.

But, now that we know this love story will live to see another movie, what exactly will it be about? Here’s everything we know so far, besties

Red, White & Royal Wedding will likely feature Henry and Alex’s wedding.

In a bonus chapter in the collector’s edition of the novel, the couple gets engaged and moves to Texas, Austin, after Henry’s abdication, where they plan to have a wedding. And of course, given the sequel’s new title, it’s safe to say that some sort of wedding is involved, and it’s even safer to say that this wedding will involve Henry and Alex.

While they’re keeping specific plot details tightly underwraps, Casey McQuiston, author of Red, White & Royal Blue, revealed that it would follow the couple’s relationship into adulthood. “I think what you can expect from the sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership,” Casey said in a Yahoo interview.

However, official Red, White & Royal Wedding’s plot details have yet to be announced, so we’ll unfortunately have to do a bit more wall-staring.

The full Red, White & Royal Wedding cast and release date have yet to be announced.

Alongside Galitzine and Perez, Uma Thurman confirmed to Letterboxd in July that she’ll be reprising her role as President Ellen Claremont. She said, “When it’s ready, I will do it. We don’t know what Ellen will be up to, but she’ll be up to something.”

Besides these three, there have yet to be any cast announcements, though we can imagine we’ll be returning to all our beloved characters and meeting some new ones. They have also yet to announce a release date for the sequel. (More kicking and staring, ugh.)

Jamie Babbit will be directing Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Babbit is best known for directing But I’m a Cheerleader, but has directed other classic shows such as Gilmore Girls, Drop Dead Diva, Silicon Valley, Only Murders in the Building, and more. She will be directing the film from a script by Gemma Burgess (author of Brooklyn Girls), Matthew Lopez (screenwriter of The Inheritance), and, of course, McQuistion themself.

Greg Berlanti and Sarash Schechter are returning to produce, while Michael McGrath and Jennifer Salke will be joining the production team. Berlanti and Schechter both said in a joint interview how delighted they are to be able to return to produce Red, White & Royal Wedding. “What a dream to be able to return to the world of Red, White & Royal Blue. We are eternally grateful to Casey McQuiston for trusting us with their beloved book in the first place. It’s been such fun to work with Casey, Matthew López, and Gemma Burgess to dream up another chapter in Alex and Henry’s epic love story,” they said in an interview for Amazon.

Until the next big Red, White & Royal Wedding announcement (where they better confirm the wedding and release date), you know where to find me! (Staring at a wall.)