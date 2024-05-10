Here’s Everything We Know So Far About ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue 2’

It’s official — Red, White, & Royal Blue 2 is happening! Yes, you read that right: Prime Video’s hit movie adaption of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel is getting a sequel.

Amazon MGM Studios announced the exciting news on May 10, sharing that the fan-favorite LGBTQ+ rom-com has been greenlit for a sequel. The original film debuted in August 2023 and followed Prince Henry of Wales (played by Nicholas Galitzine) and Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez), who go from enemies to lovers while trying to keep their high-profile images intact.

Now that we know Prince Henry and Alex’s love story will live on, here’s what we know so far about Red, White, & Royal Blue 2.

Nicholas Galitzine and Alex Claremont-Diaz will reprise their roles.

While plot details remain unclear, it has been confirmed that both Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively, will reprise their roles for the sequel. It’s also been reported that director Matthew López is returning to write the screenplay along with McQuiston, according to People.

Although the sequel’s plot is unknown, we can likely expect the upcoming film to follow Alex and Henry as they continue their relationship while facing new challenges. We’ll just have to wait and see what this sequel has in store when it’s released.

THERE IS CURRENTLY NO RELEASE DATE SET.

So far, there’s very little information surrounding Red, White, & Royal Blue 2 except for the fact that it is definitely happening. While we do know that the script has begun being written, there’s no timeline for when we can expect filming to begin or receive a release date.

After portraying queer characters, Nicholas Galitzine just addressed his sexuality.

A day before news broke that Red, White, & Royal Blue 2 is definitely happening, Galitzine opened up to British GQ about his sexuality in an interview published on May 8. Though his rise to fame came from playing queer characters, like Prince Henry, the actor told the outlet, “I identify as a straight man,” adding, “but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories.”

Though he admitted to feeling a sense of “guilt” for portraying queer characters as a straight man, Galitzine has always tried to “see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

Starring in Red, White, & Royal Blue meant a lot to Galitzine after he received so much validation from his friends who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“My gay friends were like, ‘Wow, to have something cheesy and broad and wholesome is, like, really, really important,'” Galitzine said. “I think the resonance of that means a lot to me.”