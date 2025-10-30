When thinking of Election Day, the presidential election is probably the first thing that comes to a lot of people’s minds. But while that election happens every four years, there are also the midterm elections that occur every two years, which determine more federal and a lot of state positions like governor. Plus, there are the “odd year” elections, like 2025’s, in which there are even further state elections, as well as local ones. So, while the voting for the president may be the “biggest” election in the U.S., it definitely isn’t the only one.

Election Day always falls on the first Tuesday of November, meaning, this year, Election Day is going to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. And while there is no major presidential election, there are a lot of elections taking place that are important to participate in. Everyone talks about how it is important to vote in federal elections, but the truth of the matter is that local elections are important too — in fact, they may even have a more tangible impact on your day-to-day life, since they are (literally) so close to home. So, if you’re sitting here wondering if it even matters to show up to the ballot box on this Election Day, here are some important reasons why it, in fact, does — and why you should make it a point to show up to your local polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to cast your vote.

Local & state elections create major changes

Just because you aren’t voting in a federal election, that doesn’t mean you aren’t making a difference. The issues that local and state politicians have control over can definitely impact different aspects of your daily life in the community you live in. Local politicians like mayors generally can have control over schools and education, public safety, infrastructure, transportation, parks and recreation, businesses and housing, emergency services, and more. The local politicians are the ones who appoint people to run these departments in your local government and control the amount of funding that goes to each respective area.

You can set Up-and-Coming Candidates up for future success

By voting in local elections, you could be supporting up-and-coming politicians who are looking to make waves in the political world. You don’t just become president overnight; usually, you have to work your way up to larger positions in the federal government by obtaining roles in smaller positions first. It can be hard to be taken seriously with fewer years of experience, especially for younger candidates, so by voting in your local election, you could potentially be voting for a future U.S. senator — or even the president.

It keeps you in the habit of voting

By voting in local elections, it helps you stay aware of current events and what’s going on in your community and state. You can become a voting pro and make the whole process feel routine. By voting frequently, it’ll become second nature by the time you have to vote in the federal elections.

Your vote can hold more power on a smaller scale

Your voice in any election matters, but it is important to note that in a local election, there is a much smaller number of people in the voting pool, given it is one town or city that’s voting, versus the federal positions that are open to the whole country. With a smaller voting pool, your one vote can hold more weight and really make a difference when it comes down to tabulating the results.