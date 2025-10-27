If you’re a first-time voter wondering whether you should even bother to vote this November (you absolutely should!), you might have been told at some point in your life that the presidential election is the only important election to pay attention to. But — spoiler alert — that’s incorrect! State and local elections are truly just as important to follow, as these elections directly impact policies in the state, town, or city you live in. In the bigger picture, these elections can tee up even larger decisions on a national level, since people will be elected into positions of power and state legislative decisions can end up starting a trend for other states. All this to say, making your voice heard in these elections is the best way to have a say in what happens in your community and beyond.

While 2025 is (literally) an odd year for elections — most elections happen in even-numbered years — there are some hot topics on the ballot for state and municipal elections. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, access to abortion is now entirely up to individual states and their courts. In certain states, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts in both higher education and public schools also face threats by state legislation. Affordable housing, access to public transportation, and universal childcare are all determined by the results of municipal elections such as these. So, whether the below are elections you’ll be voting in, or you just want to stay informed on what’s happening in your country, these are five elections to keep your eye on in the 2025 election season.

New York City’s mayoral race

Even if you don’t live in New York, it’s likely you’ve heard about New York City’s mayoral election. Democratic Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani captured the attention of the nation in the months leading up to the election, taking social media by storm with TikToks showing him walking the streets of New York, engaging with the public, and resonating with Gen Zers across the United States. Former governor of New York, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, has gained the favor of more conservative voters, while the Republican candidate, Curtis Silwa, has been a bit of a wild card. Candidates have primarily focused on public safety, affordability, and their qualifications for leading the nation’s most populated city in their debates leading up to the election.

Virginia’s gubernatorial race

The election for highest office for the state of Virginia is this November, with two women candidates on the ballot. The race between Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears has garnered attention across the country. Since Virginia is one of two states that will be electing a new governor this year, these races are considered a test of voters’ feelings about current issues on both sides of the aisle. This intense race — reproductive rights and the cost of living in Virginia are at the forefront of both candidates’ platforms — has escalated amid the recent government shutdown. With thousands of federal workers in Virginia going without pay, it seems the mood of voters toward the shutdown — in Virginia and nationwide — will be determined by the results of the election.

New Jersey’s gubernatorial race

The second gubernatorial race on this list, New Jersey’s, has also attracted nationwide attention. While issues at the forefront of the race between Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are largely close to home for those living in New Jersey, this election can still be seen as a predictor for major elections in the near future. For example, environmental and climate concerns have become a major factor in both candidates’ campaigns and in how voters are feeling. Despite being known as a blue state, this race for governor has seen an uptick in Republican voter registration, so time will tell how it shakes out.

California’s special elections

California will be holding a special election on Nov. 4 to vote on Proposition 50 — an amendment to the state’s constitution known as The Election Rigging Response Act. Proposition 50 was introduced by the state’s Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to Texas changing its congressional districts in favor of Republican voters ahead of the presidential election. Proposition 50 is a redistricting measure that will redraw the state’s congressional districts, which could introduce up to five additional seats in the House of Representatives. According to California’s Democratic Party, this measure will “level the playing field,” ensuring that districts are proportional and elections are fair.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices are up for retention. While this election is not a race between two candidates like the others on this list, this nonpartisan election is just as necessary for voters to participate in. Three Democratic judges are on the ballot this November for retention: Christine Donahue, David Wecht, and Kevin Dougherty. A state’s Supreme Court has the final say when it comes to a state’s decision on the legality of abortion, and the current Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has passed measures protecting access to reproductive healthcare. Pro-choice voters hope that retaining the current Supreme Court will continue to safeguard reproductive rights in the state.