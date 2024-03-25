There Might Be One More Episode Of ‘Quiet On Set’ & It’s Coming Soon

The docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV has caused internet uproar after former Nickelodeon stars detailed the alleged toxic and inappropriate work environment they worked in. The documentary was previously thought to be finished, making it a completed four-part series, but it turns out the story isn’t over yet. So, will there be a Quiet On Set episode 5? Looks like the answer is “yes.”

A fifth episode titled “Breaking the Silence” is set to release on April 7 according to Google and Rotten Tomatoes. The episode even includes a synopsis reading: “The untold story of the toxic and abusive environment inside 90s kids TV; hearing harrowing accounts from former child stars and crew who probe the balance of power in the industry and reveal an era that inflicted lasting wounds still felt today.” Her Campus reached out to Investigation Discovery, the company that created the docuseries, for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Although there has been no official announcement of a new episode, many people are already speculating what this next installment could entail. One comment on TikTok said “I keep hearing there’s more parts. Honestly with how much they probably covered up, this could be a multi-season Max series.” Another mused “It felt so unfinished & incomplete. I knew there had to be more.”

Quiet On Set’s executive producers, Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, have already hinted at more episodes, or even seasons, of the show. “We would be happy to make four more hours on this subject. There’s definitely more to say,” Robertson told The Hollywood Reporter. “But listen, it was really important to us to offer those whose accounts, whose stories and experiences had previously been pushed into the shadows, the opportunity to bring their stories from the shadows and onto center stage and in the spotlight. It was important for us to do that.”

Many others suggested that audiences may hear from Jenette McCurdy, which makes sense because she’s already spoken about her time at Nickelodeon in the past. Other TikTokers have expressed that they hope Jerry Trainor or Amanda Bynes will be featured, and some are even banking on Ariana Grande to make an appearance. However, none of the former child stars have confirmed the internet’s suspicions.

It seems that four episodes were not enough to satisfy viewers, and many are willing to continue supporting the series until everyone gets a chance to tell their story.