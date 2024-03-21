Here’s Why TikTok Is Talking About Jerry Trainor After The ‘Quiet On Set’ Docuseries

Spencer Shay and Crazy Steve may have been two of the most unserious characters on Nickelodeon’s beloved series iCarly and Drake & Josh, but actor Jerry Trainor is addressing serious issues by unfollowing both Nickelodeon and iCarly following the release of the Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary.

The four-part docuseries from Investigation Discovery delves into allegations of a troubling work environment at Nickelodeon, particularly focusing on former producer Dan Schneider, dialogue coach Brian Peck, and the harmful situations described by both child actors and adult employees. Released on March 17, 2024, the documentary is now available for streaming on Max, shedding light on the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, such as All That, The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly, and more.

While this marks just the beginning of action from other Nickelodeon actors not involved in the documentary, like Nathan Kress who played Freddie Benson in iCarly, Trainor’s commitment to advocacy is not just a passing phase — it’s a testament to his character as a caring and responsible older brother as he unfollowed both the Nickelodeon and iCarly Instagram accounts.

Even though the rumors about Schneider and his inappropriate workplace mannerisms have been around for some time, they’ve recently gained traction as former Nickelodeon stars and writers have come forward to share their unsettling experiences working with him. However, the tipping point for many, possibly including Trainor, was Schneider’s recent interview, where he directly addressed the mounting allegations.

Conducted by BooG!e who played the Groovy Smoothie manager, T-Bo, in iCarly, the interview delved into the series while also addressing the alleged disturbing revelations from the former Nickelodeon director. The 19-minute interview was met with heavy criticism from viewers, who couldn’t fathom Schneider being given a platform to address such serious accusations, let alone defend himself.

Although they weren’t in the documentary or have spoken out about it yet, some of the Nickelodeon actresses, such as Jennette McCurdy, have started creating their own platforms to spark significant attention and discussion within the entertainment industry. In her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy wrote that Trainor treated them like family and did everything he could to protect them. Additionally, after McCurdy released the book, Trainor publicly praised her for her bravery and stated how proud he was of her for telling her story.

Trainor’s rumored decision to disassociate himself from Nickelodeon and the iCarly franchise aligns with a broader movement to address allegations of misconduct and create safer working environments. By taking a stand against the toxic culture exposed by the documentary, Trainor is sending a powerful message about the importance of accountability and protecting the well-being of those working in the entertainment industry.