Chances are, you heard the phrase “Project 2025” a lot during the 2024 election cycle. In case you somehow missed it, Project 2025 is a presidential transition project created by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, which was published in 2023 and included extreme and highly controversial proposed solutions to issues like immigration, education, abortion, and the economy.

Project 2025 was a major focal point in the 2024 presidential election. In October, former Vice President Kamala Harris posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “Donald Trump’s Project 2025 Agenda would give him unchecked power to act on his worst instincts — and there will be no one to stop him.” Trump, on the other hand, had been adamant throughout his campaign that he was not affiliated with Project 2025. “I have nothing to do with Project 2025,” he said during the September 2024 presidential debate with Harris. “I haven’t read it, I don’t want to read it … it makes no difference.”

However, even though Trump has still not said that he is operating by the Project 2025 playbook, many of his actions align very closely with the document. In fact, in his first month in office, Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders that seem to be plucked straight from Project 2025’s pages — and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down soon. If you’re concerned by this, or just want to see how much of Project 2025 ends up becoming reality despite Trump’s denials, here are some resources for keeping track of it all.

This Project 2025 Tracker, created by Redditors u/rusticgorilla and u/mollynaquafina, has become a community-driven resource for keeping track of how many policies from Project 2025 have become reality so far. As of Feb. 25, just over a month since Trump’s inauguration, the tracker displays that 36% of Project 2025 has been completed.

This resource from Axios is similar to the news website’s resource tracking Trump’s executive orders. The resource keeps track of how many of Trump’s policies are from Project 2025, even when the president has claimed otherwise.

In this resource, Politico has listed 37 ways that Project 2025 has shown up in Trump’s executive orders. Users can toggle between different topics like social issues, immigration, and foreign affairs to see how different areas of government have been impacted.

CBS News shares the ways that policies from Project 2025 have already been used by Trump. The resource includes information about ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, targeting public radio, and freezing federal aid.

The Center for Progressive Reform is a nonprofit agency focused on conducting political research and policy analysis. The organization’s website has a live tracker for Project 2025 actions, including the rollback of key environmental and public safety measures.

The ACLU has a resource that explains all of the essential information about Project 2025, including information about how to take action. The website also tracks which members of Trump’s new administration have connections to Project 2025.

Democracy Forward, a nonprofit research organization, has provided a snapshot of what Project 2025 policies look like and how they could impact Americans. It also includes updates on how Trump’s actions align with Project 2025.