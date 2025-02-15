Ever since the second inauguration of President Donald Trump, it kind of feels like American politics descends into chaos more and more each day. Within his first week in office, Trump signed executive orders on a wide range of issues, from immigration to climate change. And he hasn’t slowed down since — some of his recent initiatives have included cracking down on DEI programming, attacking the LGBTQ+ community, and freezing the funding of federal programs that millions of Americans rely on.

Of course, Trump isn’t acting alone. Republicans in Congress have been backing Trump’s choices by confirming his cabinet picks and pushing out legislation that furthers his agenda.Not to mention, Elon Musk has inexplicably wormed his way into the American government through his position as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (also known as “DOGE”). Musk’s actions have been highly criticized, as many do not understand how a person who was not elected to any official government position can have such power over federal agencies and programs.

To those who disagree with the Trump administration’s politics — and even to those who agree, but are concerned by some of its recent actions — the day-to-day news coming out of the U.S. government begs the question, “Is anyone doing anything about this?” Fortunately, that answer is yes. While many on the left have been calling out Democratic leaders for not taking stronger stances against the Trump administration, there are a handful of young politicians who aren’t just taking action, but also being vocal on social media about the ways they’re working to support the country through this turbulent time.

Here are seven young politicians to follow on social media for intel on WTF is actually going on in the government right now.

Maxwell Frost

At only 28 years old, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) has already made a name for himself as a young politician ready to fight unabashedly against the Trump administration’s agenda. You may have seen him in a recent viral video of multiple members of Congress being denied entry to the Department of Education amid Trump’s efforts to shut down (or, at the very least, severely limit the power of) the department. He’s been sharing frequent updates of his and his fellow lawmakers’ attempts to call out — and fight against — the Trump administration’s actions. As a political organizer, Frost knows what it means to engage in direct action and advocacy, saying in a Feb. 5 interview with Teen Vogue, “right now we don’t have the institutional power, we have the people power, which is so powerful, but we got to be strategic.”

Robert Garcia

Representing California’s 42nd Congressional district, Democrat Robert Garcia recently made headlines for calling Elon Musk a d*ck. In the viral moment, Garica quipped in a Congressional hearing that since fellow member of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had showed a literal d*ck pick in a previous hearing, he would too. Then he proceeded to show a picture of Elon Musk. When questioned on CNN whether this was an effective way to govern, Garcia seemed to think ye and shared his reasoning: “This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country.” He shares similar sentiments on social media.

David Hogg

A survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, David Hogg is a gun safety advocate and is now one of Democratic National Committee’s vice chairs. At only 24, Hogg is the first member of Gen Z to have a national leadership position in the committee, and he’s already using it to help engage younger people. On his Instagram, Hogg has begun sharing rundowns of what various Democratic leaders have accomplished in recent days, bringing some clarity (and, sometimes, good news) to the very confusing realm of American politics.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

@aoc If you want to defend Nazi sympathizers, that’s on you. I will be on the opposite side of that until I am six feet under ground. ♬ original sound – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was sworn into Congress in January 2019, and since then, she has made a name for herself as a powerhouse of the Democratic party. A role model for young women especially, AOC has become known for playing hardball when questioning people at Congressional hearings and being unflinchingly honest about her experiences as a woman of color. Lately, she’s taken to social media to share her candid — and often incredibly cutting — criticisms of Trump and his team.

Summer Lee

Elected as Pennsylvania’s first Black Congresswoman, Democrat Summer Lee knows how to deliver for her district and fight against the ongoing power grabs happening in the government right now. On social, Lee is outspoken about the experiences of Black Americans and why Black History Month is so important, especially in light of Trump’s DEI executive orders causing some companies to no longer recognize special observances.

Sara Jacobs

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA) is all about being a part of a new generation of leadership in Congress. Jacobs posts “Cook With Me” videos on her Instagram, in which she cooks and explains what is currently going on in Congress.

Sarah McBride

Representative Sarah McBride (D-DE), who was sworn into Congress as the first out transgender person elected to the House, has been a target of anti-trans attacks from other members of Congress, but has not let that dissuade her from advocating for her home state of Delaware.