A Recap Of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,’ So You Can Be Up To Date

After nearly a two-year-long wait, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is dropping its brand-new season, which will be called Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, on MAX on May 9.

Starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria and Malia Pyles, Season 2 will follow the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, where the Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death: summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of the group’s summer fun and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and plans to put them all to the test.

This generation of liars consists of Imogen Adams, a soon-to-be single mother whose own mother has recently passed away, Noa Olivar, a student on probation who has to wear an ankle monitor and do community service, Minnie “Mouse” Honrada, a quiet student who spends most of her time in the computer lab, and Faran Bryant, a star ballet dancer who just got cast as the Black Swan.

They all met in detention, where it’s revealed that each of them had been receiving anonymous text messages. Believing it’s the work of Karen Beasley, the queen bee of Millwood High, the liars decided to get revenge by showing an embarrassing video of Karen before a double feature at the local theater. A humiliated Karen planned to take her own revenge by crowning Imogen as the Spirit Queen during the Spirit Week Dance and covering her in blood a la Carrie, but that didn’t happen because A pushed Karen to her death.

In addition to trying to figure out who killed their former nemesis, the girls also dealt with their own demons. Imogen had to face the fact that her mother was dead and that she was also pregnant as a result of being raped. Tabby, Imogen’s ex-best friend who she started living with after her mother’s death, was also dealing with the trauma of being raped.

Meanwhile, Faran found out that the scoliosis surgery she had was unnecessary. Noa took the fall for her mother’s drug possession and Mouse was being stalked. Even Kelly Beasley, Karen’s twin sister, had to deal with an emotionally and verbally abusive father who wished she had died instead of her sister.

While A in the original series wanted to air out the girls’ secrets, this A wanted the girls to know more about what happened to Angela Waters, a girl who committed suicide twenty years prior in 1999. Determined to figure out the identity of A, the girls went to Angela’s childhood home to visit her mother, who’s a patient at Radley Sanitarium, which fans of the original series are all too familiar with.

During the season, viewers found out that the Liars’ mothers played a larger role than they did in the original series, as they were the reason A had it out for the girls. They reveal to their daughters that they were all friends in high school and were the “mean girl bullies” who made Angela commit suicide. Mouse’s mother, Elodie, was in a secret relationship with Angela but denied it. Faran’s mother, Corey, talked Angela into getting a tattoo knowing that her mom would get upset. Noa’s mom, Majorie, and Angela were smoking outside of the school, but when the janitor caught them, she forced Angela to take the fall. As for Davie, Imogen’s mother, she convinced Angela to throw dog feces at someone’s house on Halloween but left her there alone. In addition to the acts of the mothers, Mrs. Beasley also revealed that Tom Beasley raped Angela.

Chip, who had a crush on Tabby and is Imogen’s ex-boyfriend, confessed that he was the one who raped Tabby and Imogen since he wanted to be close to both of them.

The girls got a text from A saying that their parents were being held captive at the high school. They finally figured out that A was Principal Clanton, the one who came up with the kidnapping idea, and Angela’s twin brother, Archie, who was the person in the mask. Clanton had a mission to murder the girls’ mothers and Imogen.

Luckily, the mothers and Imogen made it out safe and sound. Imogen’s water broke while fighting off Archie, but the baby was born healthy. While the baby was originally going to be adopted by Aria and Ezra from the original series, but (spoiler) it will be revealed in Season 2 that the baby gets be adopted by two dads.

The season concluded with Tabby telling the girls that Archie and Tom survived the stabbing and Clanton and Chip were arrested. Back at the prison, though, Archie escaped, killed Tom and the guard, as well as attacked Chip.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin definitely kept viewers on the edge of their seats and had as much drama as the original series did. But you’re not going to want to miss what the girls get up to in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School when it premieres on MAX on May 9.