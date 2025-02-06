Working With Siblings Isn’t Always Easy, But The Pitman Sisters Make It Work

For the Pitman Sisters, filming themselves dancing to hit songs isn’t just a hobby, it’s part of who they are. In fact, the three sisters — Hasley, Hope, and Halle — tell Her Campus in an exclusive interview that long before they started showing up on people’s FYPs, they would create dance routines for their family and film them on a Digicam. “We actually found home videos over Christmas,” Hasley recalls. “There was one of [Hope and Halle] dancing to ‘You Belong With Me’ by Taylor Swift, and it was so cute.”

Years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sisters started their TikTok account out of sheer boredom — and a little encouragement from their mom. “Dancing had started to trend on the app, so it just felt like a fun, natural thing to do together,” Hope says.

As the days in lockdown continued, so did the Pitman Sisters videos, which grew in popularity. The sisters soon built a community of over 3 million followers on TikTok, with their videos receiving thousands, if not millions, of views. In 2024, the trio’s popularity soared to new heights when they created one of TikTok’s most viral dances to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Bed Chem.’ “It’s still mind-blowing to me every time,” Halle says. “Even the smaller videos or the more viral ones, it’s still a surreal feeling to know that we’re getting positive feedback on the content we’re creating.”

According to the Pitman Sisters, creating viral dances is more than just something fun for them to do — it’s a science. Halle builds the “foundation” of each routine — she has “a larger vocabulary in dance,” she says — and Hope and Hasley step in to tweak the choreography so it’s accessible for those with less experience. Halle says, “It’s usually us finding how we want to go about a trending sound or going through those songs and being like, ‘Huh, how can we make this our own? How can we share this in a way that is authentic to us?’”

It’s this sisterly dynamic that’s worked in their favor, as the trio not only gets to see people online recreate their dances, but they also get the chance to connect with their followers IRL. “We actually got the opportunity to go to a Sabrina Carpenter concert and there were so many girls that stopped us and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we love you. We actually just did the dance,’” Hope says. “Seeing so many people that love [our content] in person really was a crazy experience.”

Just like any set of siblings, the Pitman Sisters don’t always agree on things. But they see their differences as a strength rather than a weakness. “All of the different opinions and different ideas help us just grow and mold our platform more and also reach different audiences versus just one person,” Hasley says. “It also helps us work through things together. We love hanging out and doing things in general together. For us, it’s been the biggest blessing that we get to do it together.”

Working together has given the trio so much more than just a growing platform. It’s allowed them to be each other’s biggest support system. “In moments where maybe someone needs a shoulder to lean on, I know I can rely on them,” Halle says. “If I were doing this alone, I wouldn’t have that. Obviously I would have them either way, but knowing that they can relate and feel the same is really nice.”

As 2025 takes shape and the sisters prepare to move from their shared home in LA, their ability to rely on one another, both personally and professionally, remains a key part of their journey. “Being able to look at each other and use [Hasley and Hope’s] goals to push me towards my personal goals and also push our goals together as a group is really cool to have,” Halle says.

Hasley concurs: “We all have each other’s best interests in mind and we know how talented we are… Just encouraging each other to continue doing whatever they want to do, whether that’s the same or different, has been a huge key in allowing us to individually thrive, but also as a group.”