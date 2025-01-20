Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
redownload tiktok?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
redownload tiktok?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Bailey Booth via Dupe
Culture > Digital

Why Can’t I Redownload TikTok? Its App Store Availability, Explained

Siobhan Robinson

After a tense weekend of wondering if TikTok would be actually banned — which included it briefly going dark for a few hours on Jan. 18 before its quick comeback barely 14 hours later — it’s been difficult to keep up with what’s going on. For many, the beloved app has returned and seems to be operating as usual, but if you’re like me and deleted the app after it was shut down in the United States, you may still be unable to reinstall it. So, why can’t you redownload TikTok, and is there a way to work around this issue? Let’s get into it.

Based on my experience, if you have an iOS device and try to reinstall the program by searching for TikTok in the App Store, you will not find it available. Instead, you will be shown a message that reads, “TikTok and other ByteDance apps are not available in the country or region you’re in,” and if you continue to click “learn more,” you will be sent to an Apple support article that explains why the app is still not available for download in greater detail. Part of the statement says, “Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates. Pursuant to the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries — including TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and others — will no longer be available for download or updates on the App Store for users in the United States starting January 19, 2025.” This may be due to the fact that the law that implements the TikTok ban is still technically in effect; it’s just not being enforced for the time being, as President Donald Trump has taken steps to delay the ban.

For users who did not delete the TikTok app in the first place, the app has remained on their devices and should still be working; however, in-app purchases and new subscriptions are no longer allowed, nor are new app updates. For those who removed it, it may take some time TikTok is reinstated on your app store of choice… unless you try a workaround. 

If you’re impatient like me and can’t wait to send your friends all the TikToks you thought you’d never be able to see again, waiting for it to return to the app store just simply isn’t an option. One option could be to use a VPN — which you can find in the app store — to regain access to TikTok. Once you have your VPN, you can set its location to somewhere outside the United States. Once completed, you can click on your account profile, and under the “country/region” option, update your location to the same place you selected for your VPN. Once you’ve modified that, TikTok should appear in your download search results. Once the app has been downloaded, you should be able to return your location back to the United States and sign in, and TikTok should be secured again on your phone (for the time being, of course, since the app’s future in the U.S. is still very up in the air).

Siobhan Robinson is a member of the Her Campus national writing program. She works on the Entertainment and Culture team, covering the most recent pop culture events, trends, and entertainment releases. Previously, she worked as an Entertainment and Culture intern during the Spring 2023 semester, where she was supervised in writing breaking news verticals, live coverage of events such as the Grammys and Met Gala, and interviewing emerging Gen Z talent for Her Campus's "Next Questions" segment. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in Spring 2024 with a B.A. in Communication Studies from San Jose State University and received communication honors for completing a graduate-level course during her undergraduate studies. While in college, she was an active member of the SJSU chapter of Her Campus, serving on the executive board as Editor-In-Chief. In this role, she supervised a team of writers, senior editors, and copy editors, and assessed their articles for the site. Previously, she served as a senior editor, supervising a team of 4-5 writers, and also worked as a campus correspondent for the entire chapter. Additionally, she contributed to the school's publication magazine, Access, and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In her free time, Siobhan enjoys scrapbooking, hanging out with friends, going to concerts, and, of course, writing for fun! A die-hard fangirl, she loves sharing everything she knows about her favorite boy bands, even if you don't ask. If you need her, you'll likely find her binge-watching the latest K-drama.