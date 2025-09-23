If you aren’t one of the lucky ones who are natrually a morning person, then you probably dread the thought of having to get up in the morning to get ready for class, especially if you’re unlucky and got stuck taking an early 8 a.m. class. But while getting up in the morning isn’t always fun, that doesn’t mean it has to be boring: One user on TikTok thought of the perfect alarm sound to set that will have Halloween and musical theater enthusiasts alike excited to get up (or should I say rise up) in the morning.

The song in particular is “Overture” from the hit musical The Phantom of the Opera. On Sept. 4, @keilahasminithumbs posted a video onto TikTok saying, “Fun Fact: This is the alarm I wake up to every morning. It makes me feel like I’m Dracula awakening from his coffin.”

Keila is definitely onto something here. Why just wake up when you can rise up as if you are Dracula himself? This sound is also very fitting for this time of year considering we are smack-dab in the middle of spooky season. Sure, fall is a season filled with cozy things like the leaves changing colors, flannels, and apple picking — but it’s also the season of Halloween, spookiness, and everything gothic and horror-related.

This idea has gathered much attention with others trying it out themselves (not to mention, the original video has over 9.3 million views and 1.5 million likes.) If you want to jump onto the bandwagon and switch up from that boring old Apple ringtone sound from 10 years ago, here is how you can get the viral Phantom of the Opera sound as your alarm.

Let’s talk about Apple users with an Apple Music subscription. First, make sure you have the song downloaded from Apple Music. To download a song, you first need to add it to your Apple Music Library. In the Apple Music App, find the song by typing in “Overture” with the artist listed as “The Phantom of the Opera Motion Picture Orchestra.” When you have the song, click on the three dots and select “Add to Your Library.”Once the song is in your library, click on the three dots again, but this time select “download.” To use a song from Apple Music, then, open the clock app (the actual clock app; I’m not using a nickname for TikTok) on your phone. Tap the plus (+) button in the top-right corner to create a new alarm. You can also edit an existing alarm if you have one made already. Once you have the selected time for your alarm, click “sound” and then “songs.” Once you have your downloaded song from your library selected, save the changes you made to your alarm and that’s it!

If you have an Android, you can add the song from Spotify. Simply open the clock app and tap the plus (+) button. After selecting a time and name for your alarm, tap “alarm sound” and then select Spotify. At this point, your phone will prompt you to log in to your Spotify account so it is linked to your clock app. Once you are logged in, select a playlist (make sure ahead of time “Overture” is on the playlist). Go back twice, hit “save,” and then you’re done! You can also follow the instructions shown in this Samsung Care Youtube video if you want a visual step-by-step.

To me, this ringtone screams dark academia. Plus, if you’re aware of the song, then you’ll know how loud it is, and with the powerful percussion that is instantly heard in this song, you’ll definitely wake up out of a sound sleep as you get ready to start your day.