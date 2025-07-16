Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt Are Having A Baby & The Instagram Announcement Is *Wild*

To many, Pete Davidson is “daddy.” But, soon, he’ll be an actual dad. That’s right — on July 16, Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. And, of course, the internet went up in flames (in a good way).

Hewitt announced her pregnancy with a carousel of photos with her and Davidson with the caption, “Welp now everyone knows we had sex.” The photos ranged from professional shots of the couple to candid photos — as well as some snaps of Hewitt’s ultrasound. NGL, it was actually super cute — even if the caption made me spit out my mid-day Diet Coke.

Instantly, fans flocked to the comment section to support the couple. One fan wrote, “To say that i’m absolutely ecstatic for you both would be the cruelest understatement known to man. best news i’ve seen/heard all month. HUGE congrats guys <3." Another commented, "Honestly PD deserves this - he gets too much flack all the time meanwhile he’s clearly living his best life!"

However, some internet users took to the comments with raised eyebrows — mainly concerning how long the couple has been together. A user commented under the post, “OK but yall been dating for like a day,” with another writing, “Guys you started dating this year whats going on???” Honestly, it’s 2025, y’all — straight couples can U-Haul, too!

How long have Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt been together?

Davidson and Hewitt were first linked back in March 2025, when they were seen on vacation together in Palm Beach. Since then, the two have kept a pretty low profile. That is, until Hewitt finally posted Davidson on Instagram for her pregnancy announcement. Talk about a hard launch, amiright?

The Memes about Pete Davidson being a father are Hilarious, too.

Aside from the comment section, X/Twitter is on fire with commentary, confusion, and (of course) memes.

PETE DAVIDSON IS HAVING A BABY pic.twitter.com/YnVsTmFe6Q — pamela. (@tisthepamseason) July 16, 2025

PETE DAVIDSON IS GOING TO BE A FATHER pic.twitter.com/WAcszNtmJh — rachel ⸆⸉ (@coldaspugh) July 16, 2025

the concept of pete davidson being your baby daddy pic.twitter.com/RsSM5A7osh — ⛧ (@pnkthereup) July 16, 2025

Smoke has risen from the Staten Island Ferry indicating Pete Davidson is going to be a father pic.twitter.com/ZJ2UJUNZmt — Emily Bernstein (@emilybern) July 16, 2025

Pete Davidson having a baby with someone that isn’t me. Alexa play That Should Be Me. — maybe: clare (@clur19) July 16, 2025

PETE DAVIDSON A DAD pic.twitter.com/Rvw1mOvYgd — shirley 🦚 ⚽️ (@daylightshirley) July 16, 2025

Listen, I was just as confused. But, like, let’s go? I guess?

pete davidson going to be a dad was not on my 2025 bingo card at all — lauren (@populaurculture) July 16, 2025

PETE DAVIDSON IS HAVING A BABY! pic.twitter.com/SbDBZcvnW6 — Betches (@betchesluvthis) July 16, 2025

PETE DAVIDSON IS PREGNANT??? — meg (@slasherdolls) July 16, 2025

Finding out from Snapchat that Pete Davidson is going to be a dad — mena pawg esq. (@menapawg) July 16, 2025

Congrats, Pete and Elsie!