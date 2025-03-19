Pete Davidson’s New “Non-Celebrity” Girlfriend Is, In Fact, Kind Of A Celebrity

After what has felt like years of Pete Davidson being MIA, it’s safe to say that he’s back more than ever. This time, he’s really putting it all on full display with a new partner: model and actress Elsie Hewitt.

That’s right, Davidson’s “non-celebrity” girlfriend (his words, not mine) is, in fact, kind of a celebrity — with over a million followers on IG, too. But before we get into that, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair are *very* engaged with one another and this was backed by the pair being very public with their affection in a Palm Beach getaway and it’s safe to say, there’s no shame in the PDA there.

This news comes almost as a shock eight months after his July breakup with Madelyn Cline and their 10-month relationship. Despite the pair keeping things very under-wraps from the public, they were spotted in October 2023 at an SNL afterparty. Besides Cline, Davidson was said to be in a relationship with actress Chase Sui Wonders, who he dated for less than a year in 2023, splitting in August 2023.

However, for Davidson, dating hasn’t always been easy, as he opened up to Page Six in February about the attention over his dating life. “Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood,” he said in reference to the dating life of his fellow eye-catching actors “But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like, five years and it made my life a living hell.” Here’s to hoping Davidson is happier in this more low-profile relationship!

Who is Elsie Hewitt?

In light of this news, you may be wondering, who is Elsie Hewitt? First confirmed by Page Six to be Davidson’s mystery girl, she most recently was in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis in Early 2024 and has previously been involved with Benny Blanco, whom she met on his “Graduation” music video set in 2019. The pair then split in 2021.

Outside of her relationships, she is a food influencer along with being a model and has even acted in Teenage Badass and Dave.

A source opened up to Page Six and said “Although things are new for Pete, he really likes this woman.” And I could not wish happiness upon anyone else and I for one am happy to see Davidson dating again.