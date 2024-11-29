Oona O’Brien From ‘Cobra Kai’ Is Team Johnny Lawrence All The Way

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, Cobra Kai actress Oona O’Brien is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

With Cobra Kai coming to an end in early 2025, Oona O’Brien, who plays the super fiery and passionate Devon Lee, is experiencing more than just a bittersweet feeling. “I do think it’s very satisfying and it’s also bittersweet because I’m going to miss these people so much,” O’Brien exclusively tells Her Campus.

Fans first met Devon in Season 4 when she joined Eagle Fang Karate to train with Sensei Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Since then, Devon’s evolved as a karate student, going from egotistical and quick-tempered to a team player. But Devon’s still very ambitious at the end of the day, which is a quality O’Brien sees in herself. “I definitely have her competitive mindset,” O’Brien says. “I’m also very goal-oriented. I always have to have my Google Docs with all my goals. Devon’s sort of the same way. A little bit of type A.”

While Devon’s driven nature is admired by Johnny, it has worked against her at times, especially when it’s come to friendships. “We all make mistakes as young people, and misstepped in relationships with friends or doing things that cross a line where maybe you shouldn’t have,” O’Brien says. “I’ve definitely taken competition too far at points, so just getting to portray that through her was really interesting for me this season.”

Like any character with a great story arc, Devon has experienced a lot of growth — much like O’Brien IRL. “Devon has, this season especially, learned to take accountability for her actions,” she says. “And that’s something we are always trying to practice as young adults, growing into who we’re going to be.”

O’Brien’s experiences on Cobra Kai were formative in other ways, too. Beyond seeing her karate skills mature, O’Brien also connected strongly with her Cobra Kai co-stars. “The Cobra Kai cast is just one big family, and everyone’s there to support each other and to cheer each other on,” O’Brien says. “We’ve definitely been able to bond together at work.”

She’s now walking away from the show with more than she started with — and it’s all thanks to the show’s cast. “It’s such an honor to get to work with folks like Mr. Macchio and Mr. Zabka. Even Peyton List and all these folks have been doing this job for so long,” she said. “They all know what they’re doing, and they’ve been so generous in sharing their wealth of knowledge with all of us younger cast members.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What’s a song you’ve had on repeat lately?

Tyler, the Creator’s new album, CHROMAKOPIA. Particularly “Balloon,” because of Doechii’s feature on that.

If you could travel anywhere in the world right now, where would you go?

Barcelona. We didn’t go there while filming [Cobra Kai Season 6].

Favorite Karate Kid movie?

The first one. You’ve got to go with the classic.

Aside from Devon, who’s your favorite Cobra Kai character?

Johnny Lawrence. He’s the GOAT.

If you could switch lives with anyone right now, who would it be and why?

A friend who’s in college. Just because I’m in the process of applying to schools right now.

What’s your go-to coffee order?

A black coffee.

What’s a favorite quote you live by?

I really like the book On Earth, We’re Briefly Gorgeous. There are a lot of great quotes about growing up, and coming-of-age type things in that book.

What’s your most used emoji at the moment?

The party emoji.