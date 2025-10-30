‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 6 Is Happening, & Will Take Place In A New City

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 5 follow. Only Murders In The Building Season 5 came to an end on Oct. 28, and our favorite true crime podcasters Charles, Mable, and Oliver — played by Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, respectively — have a new victim. The finale episode revealed that Arconia’s doorman, Lester, was murdered by Mayor Beau Tillman. The season concludes with a red, curly haired woman running towards the Arconia and falling to her death outside the gates. After that ending, fans were left wondering — will there be an Only Murders In The Building Season 6? And is the victim Cinda Canning (played by Tina Fey) or just a woman who looks like her?

The Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Ending, Explained

During the finale, the trio solved the mystery of who a severed finger belonged to, knowing it belonged to the person who killed Lester and was sleeping with Sofia Caccimelio (played by Téa Leoni), the wife of mobster Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale). Mable realized after receiving messages from Howard (played by Michael Cyril Creighton) that texts Lester’s wife received before his death were not about the Arconia’s fountain as they originally thought, but an attempt to write Beau Tillman’s name that was auto-corrected.

On the night of Lester’s murder, Nicky found out about the affair and chopped off Tillman’s finger. Determined to stop being bought by the mob, Lester kills Nicky during a fight and threatens to take a ledger detailing their crimes to the authorities. Lester then took Tillman’s finger and the mayor ran after him to retrieve the finger and stop him from going to the cops. The two end up in a scuffle while Lester stands in the fountain, after retrieving his whistle needed to activate a camera in a bird house, and the doorman dies from hitting his head.

Tillman is arrested, after the trio escape a secret room and reveal to the public that he is a murderer. The billionaires — Jay Pflug (played by Logan Lerman), Bash Steed (played by Christopher Waltz), and Camilla White (played by Renée Zellweger) — who worked with Tillman to try turning the Arconia into a casino and helped cover up Nicky’s murder were arrested after Jay confessed. Their arrests saved the building from turning into a casino.

In the final moments of the episode, three months after the arrests, Charles, Mable, and Oliver listened to Cinda’s podcast where she spoke about a case called The Girl with the Curls. This case is about a woman who is a suspect in the murder of a descendant of the royal family. “The public has turned against her, and fueled by the British tabloids, there have been threats against her life,” Cinda says during the podcast episode. “But I believe this girl with the curls is innocent, and I feel a strong need to protect her, to send her to America, which may be the only place she can be safe.”

After they listen to the case, the redheaded woman is shown in New York City, bleeding and struggling to make her way to the Arconia before she collapses. After the trio see the woman dead on the ground, they debate with Howard about whether she would fit for the next season of their podcast given her death occurred outside the gate of the building. Ultimately, viewers know she will be the new case.

Will there be an Only Murders In The Building Season 6?

The day after the finale released, it was confirmed by Deadline that there will be a sixth season of Only Murders In The Building, which should answer all of the burning questions fans have after that wild Season 5 finale. (Is the latest victim Cinda? Who are the suspects in this new murder?) What we know as of now is that this season will take place in London — the first time the show hasn’t been centered in New York City — and will have 10 episodes. As for who will return to the show besides the main trio, viewers will just have to wait and see.