This ‘OMITB’ Season 4 Character Could Be A Big Help In The Investigation

Everyone’s favorite fall show is back and bigger than ever. Only Murders In The Building Season 4 takes place in two big cities, has several well-known guest stars (including Eva Longoria), and too many plot twists to count. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 4 follow.

When Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) find out Paramount Studios wants to turn their podcast into a film, they head to Hollywood to make their dreams come true (or so they thought). With a new murder hitting close to home (literally) and their careers on the line once again, the trio works to solve the mystery before it's too late and the killer comes for their true target.

Season 4 brings in some heavy hitters to star as the Hollywood versions of the trio. Eva Longoria plays Mabel, while Eugene Levy and Zack Galifianakis portray Charles and Oliver, respectively, in the show’s movie production of the podcast. While Longoria is an icon, she’s not exactly who I pictured would play the Gomez. But that’s part of the joke.

In the show, Paramount Studios wanted to age up Mabel for the movie because they did a focus group, and people found her being young and hanging out with Charles and Oliver to be creepy. Mabel is flattered but also a bit thrown off.

Mabel’s reluctant to agree to the movie deal, feeling unsure about signing away her life rights and not being fully in control of how she’s portrayed. After Longoria gives her a pep talk and advises her to ask them for a lot of money and then do something she wants to with it later, Mabel ends up signing the deal on her terms. Could Mabel’s newfound confidence be instrumental in this season’s investigation? If so, we’ll have Longoria to thank!

What Is Season 4 About?

In the Season 3 finale, Charles’s stunt double and longtime friend, Sazz (played by Jane Lynch), was murdered. While in LA, Charles wonders where Sazz is and even gets texts from someone pretending to be her. Since she lived in LA, the trio went to her apartment to see if she was there, and it looked like she hadn’t been in a while. They race back home to New York when Charles gets a call about his window being replaced, the same window the bullet used to kill Sazz went through. They sadly discover Sazz’s remains in the furnace at the Arconia and know they have a new murder to solve. They also quickly realize that whoever killed Sazz was trying to kill Charles, so they need to catch the killer before they get to him.

Is Charles In Danger?

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver work together once again this season to take down a murderer on the loose, but this time the target is Charles. They must quickly figure out who killed Sazz and how before they strike again. Only Murders In The Building once again delivers a killer season premiere. With stars like Meryl Streep returning and a new murder to uncover, it seems like we’re in for tricks and treats. Let’s see if the movie in the show ends up actually getting made or if that dies, too.