FYI, SZA’s Starring In A New Movie With Keke Palmer & Maude Apatow

Get ready y’all because SZA’s making her acting debut in a new movie that’s also starring Keke Palmer and Maude Apatow! On Oct. 24, SONY released the trailer for One of Them Days, a comedy produced by the one and only Issa Rae. The film will follow two best friends and roommates, SZA and Palmer, as they attempt to come up with a way to pay their rent after one of their boyfriends takes the money.

“Best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One Of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo find themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact,” the official synopsis reads.

In addition to SZA and Palmer, the movie also stars Euphoria’s Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Abbott Elementary‘s Janelle James, and Katt Williams. Other supporting actors include Gabrielle Dennis, Amin Joseph, Aziza Scott, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Patrick Cage.

While Rae is producing the film, Palmer and her mom, Sharon Palmer, will serve as executive producers under their production company Big Boss. The R-rated comedy is slated to hit theaters on Jan. 24, 2025.

The movie was first announced in April 2024, just two months after SZA won Best Progressive R&B album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best R&B song at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she led the pack with eight nominations.

In August 2024, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced her plans to take a break from performing on X right after her final tour SOS stop in Montreal. “Yesterday was my last show for a while,” the singer wrote to her fans. “Finally bout to get my life together thank u God.”

Yesterday was my last show for a while . Finally bout to get my life together thank u God . — SZA (@sza) August 5, 2024

Now, it appears SZA is back to work. One of Them Days might mark her official acting debut, but the singer’s no stranger to Hollywood. In 2020, she appeared in an episode of Rae’s hit show Insecure, playing LaToya Thompson. The year prior, SZA received an Oscar nomination for her work with Kendrick Lamar on the song “All the Stars,” which appeared in the 2018 movie Black Panther.

I, for one, am so excited to see SZA make her acting debut in One of Them Days, which looks like it’s filled with a ton of LOL moments.